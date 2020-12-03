To spread a little holiday cheer and say "thank you," Starbucks is giving front-line responders free coffee for a month. With U.S. cases of COVID-19 rising as of Dec. 3, the Seattle-based coffee company wants to recognize people working on the front lines. If you or someone you know are a health care worker, member of the military, or any other kind of essential personnel, here’s how Starbucks’ free coffee for front-line workers deal in December works.

As the coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of slowing down, Starbucks is keeping front-line workers top of mind. With the rise in cases as of Dec. 3, front-line responders are working hard to keep communities safe and to help stem the spread of the virus. As a token of Starbucks' appreciation for these heroes of the pandemic, front-line workers are eligible to receive a free tall hot or iced brewed coffee through Thursday, Dec. 31.

To get one, customers who identify as front-line responders can head into a participating company-operated or select licensed Starbucks locations to redeem the offer by asking for your free tall brewed coffee. The deal doesn't specify how many times per day it's good for, but it appears front-line workers can redeem it more than once during the month-long deal.

Eligible front-line responders who can claim the deal include health care workers — doctors, nurses, etc. — community service authorities (like firefighters and law enforcement officers), hospital staff, active-duty military, mental health workers, contact tracers, airline workers such as pilots, flight attendants, and TSA, vaccine and pharmaceutical researchers, and medical researchers. You can see the full list here.

Zhang Peng/LightRocket/Getty Images

In addition to free coffee, Starbucks has also donated $100,000 to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) — which provides virtual mental health resources for workers, according to the company's COVID-19 response page. The coffee company also plans to surprise 50,000 front-line responders with helpful gifts during the holiday season, such as care packages and Starbucks gift cards.

Front-line responder or not, you should be sure to stay safe on Starbucks runs by following the company's coronavirus guidelines and the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11. When inside, make sure you wear a mask, practice social distancing where possible and wash your hands after leaving the store or handling any packaging.

