Though you still may be enjoying your daily PSL, Starbucks is already helping you get in the holiday spirit. Thanks to an early release of Starbucks' at-home holiday coffee collection, you'll be able to get a jump on sipping all the seasonal coffees you can brew right at home. There are plenty of new sips and returning faves to get you in the spirit.

The coffee chain unveiled its at-home holiday offerings on Monday, Oct. 12, which is the same day they began rolling out nationwide to grocery stores. One of the options making a comeback is Starbucks' Instant Peppermint Mocha Latte, which is inspired by the brand's winter menu item and blends of real milk with 100% arabica coffee. You can get a 5-count pack of the instant beverage for $7.99. Starbucks Peppermint Mocha Iced Espresso Classic, which features espresso, milk, and flavors of peppermint and chocolate, is also back this year. A 40-ounce bottle will cost you $4.99.

The new offerings for 2020 feature plenty to get excited about. Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee, which is a combo of roasted Latin American and Indonesian beans, has herbal and maple flavors. You can find the blend for a limited time in roast and ground coffee varieties for $9.99 per 10-ounce package and 18-ounce package, or $16.98 per 35-ounce package. You can also find the blend in K-Cup pods, which ranges from $9.99 for a 10-count to $36.99 for a 72-count; Starbucks by Nespresso, which costs $9.99 for a 10-count; and Fresh Brew Ground Coffee Cans, which costs $9.99 for a four-count.

You can also switch up your morning cup of joe this season with new Starbucks Peppermint Mocha Flavored Coffee, which has flavors of rich chocolate and mint. You can find the limited edition flavor in roast and ground coffee varieties for $9.99 per 11-ounce bag. It's also available in K-Cup pods for $9.99 per 10-count box or $19.99 per 22-count box.

Courtesy of Starbucks

If you're looking for a new ready-to-drink option, check out the new Starbucks Frappuccino Peppermint Mocha. It features the brand's classic bottled Frappuccino with a special holiday twist: flavors of peppermint and chocolate. A 13.7-ounce bottle will cost you $3.09.

If you're heading to the grocery store to pick up a sip from Starbucks' holiday collection, you'll want to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11. The CDC recommends avoiding unnecessary errands and your contact with others where possible. You'll also want to make sure you wear a face mask and sanitize or wash your hands after touching any packaging.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.