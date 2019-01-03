Spotify's Top Workout Playlists Will Revive Your Routine If You're Kind Of Bored With It

Music has an incredible ability to impact my mood. If I'm driving to dinner with friends, we'll turn on throwbacks and start reminiscing. When I'm feeling extra stressed, I choose a classical music playlist to soothe my nerves. When I want to crank out a great gym session, I find songs with plenty of bass and beat drops to help keep my energy levels up throughout the workout. Spotify's top workout playlists can help you harness the motivational power of music and revamp your exercise routine to keep you from getting bored.

Spotify has 43.5 million workout-themed playlists, so there's definitely something for everybody, whether you enjoy a casual stroll around the city or love pushing your body to the limits with a more intense workout. In case you're curious about what other people love getting sweaty to, according to the streaming platform's latest data, the top workout song of all time is "Till I Collapse" by Eminem, with the rapper's "Lose Yourself" taking second place. In 2018, Drake's "God's Plan" and Cardi B's "I Like It" took the top workout song spots.

Science totally supports music's ability to transform your workout, BTW. One study, published in the journal Psychology of Sport and Exercise, asked 24 people to walk 400 meters at a pace of their choosing while listening to no music, a podcast, or music. After measuring the brain activity of each participant, the researchers found that listening to music while exercising can lead to positive responses in the brain, in the sense that, when you're able to get your heart rate up while bopping your head along to your tunes, you're actually more likely to perceive the exercise you're doing as more enjoyable. In other words, listening to music literally tricks your brain into liking your workout. Wild, right?

Whatever you like to do to stay fit, Spotify has a playlist for it. For those days when you need to work out some emotions in the gym, dial the intensity up to a 10 with the Beast Mode playlist on Spotify. The assortment of 50 pop and rap hits aren't afraid to bring the bass, so you'll be able to work out all of the frustrations of the day (see what I did there?).

If you're strengthening your core with a gentle yoga session, on the other hand, Spotify has a playlist for that, too. The platform named Sweden the "most zen" country, as Swedish listeners apparently listen to the most yoga music, though there are plenty of yoga-themed, English-language playlists, too. If you're curious, try following a Spotify user who goes by Yoga Girl, who releases a curated yoga playlist each month, created specifically to accompany a 90-minute vinyasa practice.

In case your exercise habits are a little more niche, there are plenty of out-of-the-box workout playlists to try out as well. For example, Spotify has a whole category of cryotherapy/ice bath playlists, which include top hits such as the classic "Ice, Ice Baby" and Foreigner's "Cold As Ice."

Whatever mood you're going for during your next exercise session, try out one of the most popular workout songs, or create your very own playlist so that you can turn a mile on the treadmill into a total dance party.