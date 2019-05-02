Raise your hand if you were surprised by the news that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got hitched. Right? At least two people were given a heads-up about the nuptials: Sophie Turner's mom's quote about her Las Vegas wedding to Joe Jonas indicates that the Game of Thrones star called her parents just before walking down the aisle.

"Sophie did call me before. She said, 'Mum, I'm getting married in Vegas,'" Sally Turner told the Daily Mail on May 2, adding, "I am absolutely delighted and so is my husband Andrew."

Sally noted that she has not spoken to her daughter since the ceremony took place, explaining, "The time difference makes it difficult." She told the Daily Mail that she hasn't seen any other photos of the wedding beside the ones circulating on social media and online.

Previously, fans of Sophie and Joe had expected them to tie the knot in France. After the couple got engaged in October 2017, they held an engagement party in November 2017 with a European theme at the Italian and French Provençal restaurant Mamo in New York City. On November 24, 2018, one of their wedding guests accidentally leaked details about the setting of the couple's wedding; Us Weekly reported that life coach Mike Bayer uploaded and deleted an Instagram Story featuring a white box with gold script that read, "Sophie and Joe 2019 France" and appeared to be a wedding invitation.

The theory solidified this winter when Joe appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on March 4 and announced, "Well, we're going to get married this year... We're going to have a summer wedding, which I'm looking forward to. It's going to be a lot of fun."

However, Sally told the Daily Mail, "Don't believe everything you read," in regard to the rumor that the couple would marry later this year in France. The Daily Mail also reports that Sally hinted the surprise Vegas wedding was "not such a surprise," though she declined to offer any more information.

After Joe performed with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas at the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, he and Sophie got married at the Chapel L'Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel. The ceremony was led by an Elvis impersonator, and much of it was live-streamed on Instagram by Diplo. Though Sophie's parents were not present, Nick and Kevin Jonas, and Priyanka Chopra were in attendance. The brothers served as groomsmen, while Sophie's new sister-in-law served as maid of honor.

PEOPLE reports that their vows included, “I promise you, I will never leave you. I will love and trust you, all the days of my life,” they said. “In sickness and in health… forever and ever.” The Daily Mail reports that the newlyweds exchanged Ring Pops, and when the Elvis impersonator instructed Sophie to kiss the ring, she chose, instead, to lick it.

After the ceremony finished with a kiss between Joe and Sophie, PEOPLE reports that the new couple celebrated by posing for photos on a pink Cadillac in the drive-through chapel while wearing Elvis-themed sunglasses.

The couple began dating in November 2016 after Joe slid into Sophie's Instagram DMs, following suggestions from mutual friends that they should meet.