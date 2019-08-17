While Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth fans are still reeling from the news of their recent split, it seems as though America's other fave duo, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, are doing just fine. Recently, the JoBro celebrated his 30th birthday, and it sounds like Turner went all out for him. Seriously, if you haven't already heard about Sophie Turner's birthday surprise for Joe Jonas, it was incredibly sweet.

Like I said, Joe celebrated the big 3-0 on Aug. 15 (seriously, feel old yet?). And as you can probably imagine, the pop star's wife, Turner, went all out to celebrate his big day. According to People, the Game Of Thrones actress surprised him at his Jonas Brothers concert in Washington D.C. with a giant birthday cake on stage. Nick, Kevin, Kevin's wife, Danielle, and — of course — all of Capital One Arena chimed in to sing "Happy Birthday" to Jonas, and although it was no cake by the ocean, but it was undoubtedly a celebration for the books.

When the pop star's wife, family, and fans finished singing the traditional birthday song, Joe took a bite of the cake and kissed Turner on-stage. It was super sweet, and IDK about you, but I was a total sucker for it all.

At the very end of the night, Jonas posted a video to Instagram documenting the adorable moment. He took to the caption to express his tremendous appreciation for everyone involved in making his big day special, saying there's nothing he would have rather been doing on his birthday.

In the caption of the post, Jonas wrote:

Couldn’t have asked for a better night, thank you all so much. Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday ❤️ #HappinessBeginsTour

Check out the video for yourself, below. It totally makes my heart melt every time I watch it.

After Jonas and Turner said their vows in Las Vegas, the two decided to have another wedding on Saturday, June 29 at Le Chateau de Tourreau in Provence, France in front of all their friends and family. Jonas' bros, Nick, Kevin, and Frankie were groomsmen, while Turner's Game of Thrones costar and BFF Maisie Williams was a bridesmaid. Jonas and Turner's pup, Porky, sported a tiny tux, with Turner in a Louis Vuitton v-neck gown and Jonas in a classic black suit. Based on everything we've heard, it honestly looked like a dream wedding, and it seems as though all of Twitter is wishing they could have snagged an invite.

As per usual, Joe and Sophie are forever reminding us that they're the cutest couple on the planet. But the 23-year-old British actor seriously outdid herself in terms of coordinating Joe's unexpected birthday surprise. Everyone who wasn't there is seriously wishing they were, because singing "Happy Birthday" to a Jonas Brother is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience. But I suppose I can wait for Nick's big day in September — Priyanka is probably planning something special as we speak.