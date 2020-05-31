Get ready to indulge your sweet tooth in a decadent summer treat. Sonic's new Brownie Batter Shake is packed with chocolatey goodness and is here to help you cool down in the warmer weather. Here's how you can get your hands on the indulgent beverage.

Sonic unveiled its new Brownie Batter Shake on Friday, May 29. The drink is perfect for those who want to turn their love of the classic baked good into a creamy, sippable option. The new shake is hand-mixed with the chain's vanilla ice cream and chocolate brownie batter.

Alongside the release, Sonic is also bringing back last year's fan-favorite, the Yellow Cake Batter Shake. The treat is a blend of ice cream and yellow cake batter. So whether you love brownies or cakes, Sonic has got you covered with a perfect milkshake.

You can order the Brownie Batter Shake and the Yellow Cake Batter Shake at Sonic restaurants nationwide all summer long, before they leave the menu on Sunday, August 2. For contactless ordering and payment, you can use the Sonic app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play.

When you're heading out to pick up your drinks, it's important to remember to follow the CDC's recommendations as of May 11 for limiting in-person contact when shopping and ordering takeout during the coronavirus pandemic. You'll want to wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and sanitize your hands after leaving the store.

The new shakes aren't the only fresh drink that the chain has recently introduced. Sonic also teamed up with Red Bull to release the new Red Bull Summer Edition Watermelon Slush on Monday, April 13. The drink blends the new Red Bull Summer Edition Watermelon with Sonic's iconic Slush. The company also brought back the beloved Red Bull Slush, which serves up the Red Bull Energy Drink in a frozen Sonic slush. You can purchase the drink through Sunday, August 30 at Sonic restaurants nationwide.

The Red Bull Slushes cost $3.99 for a Medium Slush, but you can get them for half the price if you order using the Sonic app or if you purchase one during Happy Hour at Sonic, which is everyday from 2-4 p.m. local time at participating Sonic locations.

With plenty of sweet sips to quench your thirst, it's time to kick off the summer at Sonic.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’ spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.