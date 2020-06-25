Hearing your ex is moving on is never easy, not even for A-list celebs. Case in point: Sofia Richie's reported reaction to rumors Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are back together. According to a source who spoke to People on June 24, Richie is "still processing" her reported split from Disick and is apparently not thrilled about the rumors he's rekindling things with Kardashian. "It was a serious relationship, not some fling, and she was there for Scott through some tough times," the source told People. "It hurts to see all the speculation about Scott and Kourtney, but she is so young and gets so much attention. She'll be totally fine." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Richie for comment but did not hear back in time for publication).

ICYMI: Fans started suspecting something was up with Kardashian and Disick when a reportedly newly single Disick was reportedly spotted with a duffle bag outside of Kardashian's home on April 19. Since then, things have gotten even more suspicious with the pair, along with their three children, going on back-to-back vacations to Utah and Wyoming. Finally, the rumors reached a boiling point when Kardashian posted a photo of herself wearing a plaid shirt that some eagle-eyed fans noticed Disick was sporting three years ago. Then, on June 22, Disick flirtatiously commented "cute shirt" on a picture Kardashian posted of herself wearing a yellow flannel. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Kardashian and Disick for comment on rumors they're back together, but did not hear back in time for publication).

This all comes after rumors of a breakup between Disick and Richie started circulating in May. The speculation began on May 17 when TMZ reported Richie was "staying at a Malibu mansion over the last [three] days at the beach house owned by a guy... a guy people seem to think Sofia's now dating."

A few days later, Us Weekly reported Richie and Disick were apparently no longer together. “Scott and Sofia are on a break until Scott straightens himself out more,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly on May 21. “Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself.”

By May 29, sources were reportedly citing Kardashian and her family as one of the reasons for Disick's split from Richie. “The quarantine has put a spin on things for Scott. He’s always had issues, especially with addiction, and that’s always been a concern on the Kardashians’ end and Sofia and her family’s end,” a source told Us Weekly that day. “Sofia noticed that he wasn’t doing well and gave him an ultimatum, and in the end it seemed like Scott was more focused on Kourtney and his kids than her.”

