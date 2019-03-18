Sofia Richie's Quotes About Scott Disick Over Time Will Make You Smile

To say that the relationship between Keeping up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick and model Sofia Richie took many people by surprise is an understatement. Fortunately, that hasn’t stopped either of them from gushing about their love for each other. Despite the criticism their 16-year age difference has faced, the celebrity duo appears to be going strong, and it doesn't look like they're slowing down any time soon. Sofia Richie’s quotes about Scott Disick over time make it clear that her feelings toward her bae have only continued to grow.

According to Us Weekly, Richie was first linked to Disick way back in May 2017 when the duo was spotted getting their flirt on while Disick celebrated his 34th birthday in the South of France. Fast forward to September 2017, and a friend of the couple snapped a photo of the two in front of a cake with a chocolate message saying, “Congratulations Scott and Sophia[sic].” From that point on, it was pretty clear that what was going on between the two was more than a summer fling. While the model’s father Lionel Richie has made his concerns about the relationship known, that also hasn’t stopped either of them from putting their love on blast. Here are some of the sweetest things Richie has said about Disick that are surprisingly relatable.

1 She feels like they’re very similar people. Giphy “I just think he’s the male version of me,” Richie Told E! News in early 2018. “Our humor. We have very similar humor.” And let’s be real, being able to laugh with your partner is so important. After all, it can make a huge difference in how you deal with whatever life throws at you.

2 He’s her “whole heart.” Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As many of us know, relationships aren’t always smooth sailing. In June 2018, Us Weekly revealed that Richie broke things off with Disick after he allegedly cheated. However, a couple of days later, it appeared that the couple had decided to work things out. Soon after, Richie shared an Instagram story calling Disick her “whole heart.”

3 They’re "very happy together." Scott Barbour/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the end of the day, one of the best parts about having a partner is being able to spend your time with someone who makes you feel good. According to Richie, Disick definitely checks this box. “We are very happy together, very lovey-dovey,” Richie told Australia's Sydney Morning Herald in an interview published in September 2018.