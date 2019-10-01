Scott Disick is going through it in the upcoming episode Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The father of three is in a two-year strong relationship with Sofia Richie after he and his longtime girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian went their separate ways in 2015. As you can imagine, co-parenting while dating has got to be strenuous and awkward for all parties involved. Now, you can also add cringey to that shortlist after Sofia Richie said Scott Disick acts differently around Kourtney Kardashian.

In a new Keeping Up With The Kardashians promo video, Richie is introduced to viewers in between clips of Disick and Kourtney discussing their co-parenting situation.

“It is a really awkward situation,” Disick says at the beginning of the video. Yeah, maybe just a little bit, Scott.

"It's bizarre," Kardashian says right after in another clip. Be advised, the promo is obviously edited for entertainment purposes, but I can't help but think Kourtney is referring to the decade-and-a-half age gap between Disick and Richie.

"I want you and Sofia to be comfortable, but it does take a toll on me," Disick says after.

That snippet is followed by a clip of Richie saying, "You’re a lot more sophisticated with me when Kourtney is around!" while at dinner with both Disick and Kardashian.

Yikes, my heart goes out to Disick during such an awko-taco time. The video then shows Disick with Richie and Kardashian in Mexico. "This trip has so much pressure,” he says.

Now, you may recall this trip already because it had Kim Kardashian worried about her sister in an earlier clip on KUWTK. In a December 2018 episode, Kim is scrolling through Instagram and comes across a photo she finds to be super alarming: a snap of Disick on vacation with both Richie and Kourtney Kardashian.

“Oh my god. Did you see what Scott just posted?" she says to her mother Kris Jenner. "It says, ‘What more could a guy ask for? Three’s company.’ And it’s him, Kourtney, and Sofia in Mexico."

She then reads a pretty brutal comment, "Sofia is a young fool and Kourtney is an old fool. All of these people need therapy.” Woof, that must've hurt. Though you gotta admit, someone on vacation with their ex and current significant other isn't something you see every day so, people were a little concerned and it seems like this fan, just like Kim, wants the best for all parties involved.

In case you missed it, here's what their vacation looked like on Disick's 'Gram:

Currently, Richie and the KarJenner-Disick bunch seem to be on pretty good terms. Richie and Kardashian's little sister Kylie Jenner are basically BFFs. They get ready for parties together, spend holidays together, and go on super-luxe vacays together to promote Jenner's cosmetics line. Richie and Kardashian were also photographed together at Disick's 36th birthday on May 26, so I think the gangs alright.

At least fans can look forward to seeing how that vacation pans out during the Oct. 6 episode of KUWTK.