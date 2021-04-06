It seems Sofia Richie has a new man in her life following her breakups with Scott Disick and Matthew Morton. On April 6, a source for Entertainment Tonight reportedly claimed Sofia Richie's rumored boyfriend, Elliot Grainge, already has her family's stamp of approval. "They have been friends for years and Elliot is also close with Sofia's brother, Miles," the insider reportedly claimed. "It's very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes. Sofia and Elliot are happy together and having fun." Cute! (Elite Daily reached out to Elliot and a rep for Sofia about their reported relationship but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

Fans first suspected Sofia was dating someone new after she was reportedly spotted holding hands with a mystery man in West Hollywood on March 24, per Just Jared. Two days later, Sofia posted a selfie in an elevator with the same guy, who was later identified as Elliot, a record executive. He's also the son of Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge. Sofia and Elliot reportedly also got dinner together in California back in February, just days after Sofia was reportedly seen kissing shipping heir Gil Ofer in Florida.

Before Gil, Sofia was romantically linked to Matthew, who is also Bella Hadid's rumored ex. Sofia and Matthew sparked dating rumors after they reportedly got dinner together in October 2020, but the rumored romance only lasted two months. In December 2020, a source for E! News reportedly claimed the couple had called it quits. "They weren't seriously dating and were only casually seeing each other, but the relationship has definitely simmered," the source reportedly claimed. "Nothing in particular happened. They just both aren't ready for something serious." But now it sounds like Sofia could be ready for something serious with Elliot.

Though the rumored new couple has yet to actually confirm their maybe-relationship, it makes sense that Sofia's family would approve (if they are, in fact, a thing). Elliot's dad Lucian has spent years working with Sofia's dad, famed recording artist Lionel Richie, and Lionel even inducted Lucian onto Hollywood's Walk of Fame in January 2020. And based on Sofia's happy expression during a recent outing with Elliot, it certainly seems like her rumored new dude makes her happy.

Following Sofia's exhausting three-year relationship with Scott, I fully support this possible new romance.