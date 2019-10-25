Snapchat's Halloween 2019 Lenses Will Help You Send The Spookiest Snaps

The spooky season is in full force and Halloween is just around the corner. I'm always very excited to start my festivities as soon as October hits, and I know I'm not the only one who is in love with the holiday. Social media apps like Snapchat are excited, too. In fact, Snapchat's Halloween 2019 Lenses are available as of Friday, Oct. 25 — and they give you six different ways to send spooky snaps to your BFFs.

According to Snap, the new Snapchat Halloween Lenses are going to give you even more of an excuse to be Snapping all of your friends. The new Lenses were made from users in Snapchat's Lens creator community in Lens Studio — and they are some of the spookiest lenses yet. You can find six new Halloween Lenses in the Lens Explorer. Per the email, these Lenses will also make their way into the Lens Carousel one by one, starting on Saturday, Oct. 26.

If you're a little confused about how to find the new Lenses before they make their way into the Lens Carousel, you'll just need to follow these easy steps:

Open Snapchat and bring up the Lens Carousel with a little tap on the smiley face at the bottom of the screen. You'll then see two smiley faces. Give that a click to get to Lens Explorer. You will see the new Halloween Lenses in the Lens Explorer, directly at the top. Click on the one you want to take a new Snap with the Lens.

According to the app, the six new Lenses were created by Lens Creators Clara Bacou, Anrick Bregman, Gia Saputo, Alie Jackson, Sava Nozin, and Aaron Clifford.

Each Lens features a creepy Halloween theme. "Medusa Head" is both eerie and majestic with golden snakes in an artistic crown-like structure on your head. "Horror Collage" takes your lips and an eye and patches them together with a ripped and stapled photo, plus adds antlers and a part of a tiger face. With "the Soul Selector" Lens, if you turn your head left or right, you can choose between a "good" soul or an evil one. "Puppet Master" has a red background, a skull, and skeletal hands held over you like a puppet, but you can split it between your face IRL, which shows ghoulish hands above you. "Fire Bender" give you fiery eyes and lets you play with fire. And finally, "Pierced," gives your face some mythical-looking ornamentation and some vibrant silver-blue eyes.

If you'd like to be create your own Snapchat Lenses in the Lens Studio, you can join for free and download the Lens Studio on your computer. Personally, though, I like to just like to look through Lens Explorer and see what the artistic community comes up with.

Snapchat is continually developing fun new ways to keep users involved, like Snapchat's new 3D Camera Mode that was announced via its newsroom on Sept. 17. This mode means that users with Apple's Face ID can send interactive 3D chats to their friends, while those without the feature can still see 3D snaps sent to them or posted in a friend's Story.

While 3D Camera Mode could definitely make snaps a little spookier, these six new Lenses for Halloween are more than enough to keep me entertained through Oct. 31.