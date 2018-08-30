Disappearing conversations definitely have their perks, but sometimes it can be hard to remember what you said. Snapchat is releasing a few new feature on Thursday, Aug. 30 to help with that. You're probably wondering, "Can I save my Chats in Snapchat?" The app's latest feature is making it possible. Here's what you need to know.

Snapchat is giving users the option to keep their individual Chat messages for up to 24 hours, according to a Snap Inc. spokeswoman. Typically, your Chat messages will disappear upon opening. That's not the case anymore, thankfully. This is welcomed news to forgetful people like myself. The worst is being in the middle of a Snap convo and then forgetting what you were talking about, or what the last thing the person you're chatting with said. This new Snapchat feature will let you keep your Chats for up to 24 hours.

This feature does not turn on automatically. In order to take advantage of this new feature, you will need to turn it on for each individual conversation. It's pretty easy to do. Open up your Snapchat app and navigate to the Chat of your choice. Click the three white lines in the upper lefthand corner. This will open up the settings of your Chat. Click on "Delete Chats" and two options will appear. The first option will let you delete the Chats "After Viewing." Snapchat defaults to this setting. Select "24 Hours after Viewing." This option will let you view the messages in your designated Chat for 24 hours. Easy peasy.

Snap Inc.

Snapchat messages are a sacred place. It's a safe space for you to get your feelings out and watch the messages instantly disappear, for no one to ever read more than once. Well, what if you've said something you wish you hadn't? Or you sent a thought and changed your mind? Snapchat will let you delete messages, no strings attached. The feature was released earlier this summer.

Now for the good part: How to delete your Snapchat messages. To get rid of a message you've sent in Chat, open up the conversation you wish to delete. All you have to do is press and hold on the message or the content of the Chat (like Stickers, Audio & Voice Notes, and Memories). After holding, you should see the word "Delete" pop up. Simply click on that and all of your content will disappear. Once the message is gone, your friends will get a notification within the Chat that a message was removed.

There's no getting around that last part, so you'll have to own it either way. The deletion feature applies to both one-on-one Chats and Group Chats. It's still nice to know that you have the option to delete Chat messages if you so choose. Just don't forget that your friends can still screenshot your messages. Screenshots are forever.

Screenshot/Snapchat App

If you don't see the new 24-hour Chat feature just yet, sit tight. These features can take a while before they are available to all users. The best thing you can do is to make sure your Snapchat app is up-to-date. You may be running an older version of the app and that could be the reason why you don't have access to the new functions. I recommend turning on automatic app updates in your phone.