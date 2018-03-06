I'm sure the first flavor that comes to mind when you think of a fruity bag of Skittles isn't "spicy." Instead, you probably think of tropical bursts with every chew, which is totally normal. Every Skittles bag that I've ever heard of has been super sweet... that is, until now. On Tuesday, March 6, Skittles announced a bag of new flavors that'll set your tastebuds on fire. That's right: Skittles' new Sweet Heat flavors have a spicy kick, and they'll add a little spark to your sweet tooth. I don't know about you, but I am so down to try them.

Personally, I'm a huge fan of hot sauce. I pour Sriracha onto just about everything, and douse all of my meals with an absurd amount of Frank's Red Hot (no shame). However, I haven't thought about adding hot sauce to any of my favorite sweet treats — but now that Skittles decided to add some spice to their candies, I don't have to try it on my own. Skittles has always been my go-to candy (I'm not kidding; I'm obsessed), and the fact that I can finally enjoy a bag full of sweet and spicy flavors makes me so damn happy. Like, abnormally happy. Bring on the heat; I AM READY.

Before we talk about the new Skittles flavors, let's recap the old ones so you have some sort of comparison (and no, they all aren't the same flavor). Mars Wrigley Confectionery told Today that each Skittle in the original bag has its own flavor, which includes Strawberry, Green Apple, Grape, Lemon, and Orange. Talk about sweet.

OK, now that we're all familiar with the original Skittles flavors from the "red bag" (as I like to call it), let's dive into the spicy flavors in Skittles' new Sweet Heat bag. For reference, the new Sweet Heat bag is black and features raging hot flames alongside a colorful rainbow. It's both inviting and intimidating, and it's the hottest packaging yet (literally).

The individual Skittles, on the other hand, aren't rainbow colors anymore. In the Sweet Heat bag, skittles are the colors of flames. The candies displayed on the packaging showcase warm tones of red, yellow, and orange.

Skittles

If you remember correctly, this isn't the only new Skittles flavor that's hit the candy market. Another flavor bag that's one of my favorites is limited-edition and includes lime-flavored Skittles. The lime Skittles — which were changed to Green Apple in 2013 — taste super refreshing, and I miss them. In June 2017, the green-lined bag was released for a limited time, and fans showed so much love for the beloved flavor.

People were definitely stoked, and I'm sure they're going to be just as excited when they find out about the new Sweet Heat Skittles that finally hit the market. To get Skittles fiends excited about the new release, the company asked Marshawn Lynch (a running back for the Oakland Raiders) to share the spicy treat at one of the sweetest places he could: a retirement home. In the new advertisement, Marshawn ventured around a retirement home and asked adorable residents to try the hot new Skittles flavor. Some of them loved the new treat, while others were taken aback by how spicy they were. If you're inspired to watch some of their reactions, check out the video below.

SKITTLESbrand on YouTube

Cute, right?! If you aren't inspired to give Skittles' hot new flavors a try after watching that, then you probably don't know how good Skittles are (in which case, you should go buy a bag).

OK, now we're ready to dive into the new Skittles Sweet Heat flavors. Get some milk ready, because these candies sound spicy.

Sizzlin’ Strawberry Giphy Enjoy the sweet taste of strawberries with a spicy kick.

Fiery Watermelon Giphy Watermelon with a spicy kick? Yes, please.

Flamin’ Orange Giphy This sounds like it'd make a rad mimosa flavor.

Lemon Spark Giphy A flavor like this will surely give your tastebuds a wakeup call.