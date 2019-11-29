It's hard to believe SKIMS hasn't even been around for an entire year. I can barely talk shapewear with my friends without at least one person raving about their most recent SKIMS order, most often placed after scrolling through founder Kim Kardashian's Instagram feed. A dangerous practice if you can't afford an impulse buy! SKIMS pieces aren't cheap, but SKIMS' first ever Black Friday sale gives shoppers the chance to save on solutionwear, loungewear, and everyday bras and undies. Kardashian juggles Black Friday sales for all three of her brands — KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance, and SKIMS — and this year, she's managed to bless us with a trio of great savings opportunities.

Since SKIMS products come in nine shades and sizes XXS through 5X, you could argue there's certainly something for everyone in the brand's Black Friday sale. Almost all the SKIMS drops have sold out within hours of hitting the site, so Kardashian didn't really need to give us a discount, but she did, and for that, I'll be forever grateful. It's almost as if she just knew I'll want something to help me look ~snatched~ after eating my weight in biscuits, turkey, and pie on Thanksgiving! And since SKIMS is sold exclusively online, I won't even have to leave the house on Black Friday to go shopping. Score.

The SKIMS Black Friday sale includes discounts on the brand's Underwire Bras and Panties. The bras are two for $78 or three for $112. The panties are two for $34, three for $48, or four for $62. No code is necessary, the discount will be automatically applied at checkout. However, there's two catches to this sale: there is a limit of 10 items per customer and the sale is only happening while supplies last. And as previously mentioned, the drops are known to sell out, so you'll want to be sure to head to SKIMs website ASAP to take advantage of these deals.

Since time is of the essence with this sale, see below as I've highlighted some of the bras and panties that you can cop while they're still in stock.

Kardashian's Underwire Mesh Bra features a breathable fabric yet offers major support thanks to the durable underwire. The bra comes in two shades: "Onyx;" a black, and "Clay;" a nude. It's available in band sizes 32 through 44 and cup sizes A through DDD. Thanks to the bra's lightweight, translucent fabric, you can wear it under almost any blouse or t-shirt, in any color.

For the days where you need a little extra oomph, the SKIMS T-Shirt Push Up Bra will give you just that. The bra comes in nine shades of nude, has adjustable shoulder straps, and features full-coverage cups with extra padding to give that extra lift. What really makes this bra amazing is the fact that the soft, smooth, moisture-wicking fabric can be worn under anything whether it's a chunky knit sweater or a form-fitting bandage dress.

The lightweight mesh material of these undies is super breathable and the nude and black hues makes it perfect for everyday wear. Not to mention the design is sleek, sexy, and ultra-flattering for all body types. Wearing tight pants and don't want to see an underwear line? Then you'll want to cop the mesh thong during the Black Friday sale.

Boy short undies are perfect to wear while lounging around the house or can be comfortably paired under mini skirts, dresses, and even shorts. These SKIMS boy shorts come in nine different shades of nude, feature a high waist, and full-coverage booty area.

If you prefer classic brief-cut panties, then you're going to keep these babies in your everyday underwear rotation. These mesh underwear are cut high on the legs and right below the waist for a flattering everyday look. They come in the SKIMS "Clay" and "Onyx" shades and are available in sizes XXS through 4XL.