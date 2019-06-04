You guys, all these Disney live-action remakes have me rethinking my career choices. Maybe I should ditch being a beauty writer and try my hand at acting so I can achieve full Disney princess status in one of the films? I likely won't be cast in anything soon, though, so to hold me over, I've found something to fulfill my Disney cravings: Sir John is dropping a Lion King makeup collection, and oh my gosh, it's so exciting. Don't you think? It's a collab I honestly never saw coming, but given that Sir John glams Beyoncé, who has a starring role in the film, it makes sense that he'd want to get involved. Anything this man touches turns instantly more beautiful, so you bet your bottom dollar I'll be buying the entire capsule collection.

"It's been a labor of love and I'm so happy that it's out and we can talk about it, and I don't have to keep secrets," Sir John told Entertainment Tonight in an exclusive interview about the collection, and his excitement was palpable. I'm equally thrilled! Sir John is king of fierce beauty, and what's more fierce than a lion-themed line? While sometimes, collections based on popular films can lean on the cheesier side, this 8-piece drop couldn't be more chic. Would you expect anything less from the makeup master himself?

Behold: the Sir John x Luminess Lion King Collection:

"I have to make sure that, whatever I do, it has to address the concerns of all women, you know, from Harlem to Hong Kong," Sir John shared with Entertainment Tonight, adding passionately, "A lipstick can change the world." It's safe to say he nailed his mission of a collection for all, as a quick glance at some of the promo images shows that these products really do suit any and every skin tone.

Yes, ladies, keep serving that fierce lioness realness!

And that thing he said about lipstick? The drop has quite a few, so get excited:

First up is the Legacy Tinted Lip Balm, which comes in a convenient chubby stick and will retail for $24, as will all the lip products. Next, there are two shades of Be Prepared Liquid Lipstick, in shades "Romantic Atmosphere," pictured above, and "Trouble," a more orangey nude Last but not least, there are two shades of Be Brave Matte Lipstick, including "Pounce," pictured above, and "Mane," a bold red. I love the gold and black lion featured on all the packaging — the nod to the movie is apparent, but it still feels luxe and sophisticated, not kiddish or gimmicky.

Plus, the payoff is straight fire. Nude or bold, this line has you covered:

Of course, there are some powder products to love, too:

The Can't Wait To Be Queen Eyeshadow Palette will retail for $42, and if you guessed that the name is a cheeky play on the film's song, "I Just Can't Wait To Be King," then congrats, you nailed it. There's also the Circle of Life Highlighter, which will deliver a warm, bronzy glow for $40, and the Kingdom Sculpting Palette, which offers six contour shades for $42.

Bold eyes and a sculpted face? The perfect recipe for a ready-to-rule lewk:

Sir John shared this close-up of the eyeshadow palette on Instagram, and I honestly can't stop watching it. Check out that shimmer!

The striking capsule collection is available for purchase on June 15 exclusively on the Luminess Beauty site, and you can head there now to preview it all and check out the amazing looks Sir John created for the campaign. If you're hoping to snag the products in time to create your own look for a showing of The Lion King you can catch the movie at a theater near you on July 19.