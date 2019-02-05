If you're a diehard member of the Beyhive or are simply obsessed with Beyoncé's impeccable aesthetic, then chances you already know the man behind some of her most iconic beauty looks who also happens to be one of the biggest makeup artists around. In what might be today's most exciting industry news, Sir John is launching a makeup line, which means pretty soon we will all be able to channel Mrs. Carter's glow in the most authentic of ways. A line of products that's undoubtedly going to be inspired by and used on one of the most iconic women of our generation? Count me in.

On Friday, WWD announced that Sir John has been named the new global ambassador of body concealer brand Alleven, and that in his new role he has helped to extend the shade range for some of their major products including their Instant Perfector, Hyaluronic Airbrush Foundation and Total Body Serum. Having used the brand on Beyoncé in the past, Sir John's partnership with Alleven was a natural fit. "[The Colour Shield] doesn’t move. It passed that white test during Coachella. [Beyoncé] blotted her body with this white towel and it didn’t come off," Sir John told WWD. "Even as a guy, sometimes you have areas of concern on your skin and you want to cover it up. This is red-carpet approved, it’s sexy.

On the heels of this announcement (as in later on in the same interview) came a tidbit of even more exciting news: Sir John is launching a makeup line, and he plans on dropping it soon. When asked if he would ever helm his own brand Sir John Responded, "That’s totally happening now. I have two licensing deals," much to the delight of literally every beauty fiend ever. Seeing as the makeup artist also works with clients including Priyanka Chopra, Ashley Graham, Rosie Huntington Whiteley, Joan Smalls, Jourdan Dunn, among others, he is a veritable legend within the beauty sphere. There's no question that his offerings are going to be good.

In terms of what the line will actually include, absolutely nothing is known. Even the name of the upcoming brand is under wraps. Sir John did reveal that "Some things are coming out this year and I think everyone’s going to be super surprised about who I’m partnering with," which only makes the anticipation that much more intense. A surprising partnership? Who could it be?! Beyoncé has only dipped her toe into the beauty industry pond in the past by releasing a few perfumes—could she be taking a cue from Rihanna and diving in head first? While exciting, that partnership wouldn't necessarily be unexpected so my guess is that Sir John will be bringing another brain into the mix.

The creative also revealed that along with launching a makeup line, he'd love to try his entrepreneurial hand within a few other industries. "I love home and interiors so much, I would love to invest in a small boutique hotel or hospitality. I designed some of the furniture in my own home [a green couch and a golden yellow couch]," he revealed to WWD. "I also want to invest in a medical marijuana dispensary here in Los Angeles."

Dope.