Far past the first date butterflies, but not quite at 'till death do us part, six months into a relationship marks a special time. Your connection is still shiny and new, something to gush about, and yet, it's grown more stable. But should you celebrate your six month anniversary? For six months you've been goin' steady and you've started to feel it, out in the world and deep in the bedroom. With social media everywhere, it can sometimes feel like everyone and their mother goes all out for anniversaries. It can be hard to navigate what your #FOMO wants, and what feels right to you and your partner.

From weekend trips to movie nights, to nature walks or berry picking, there is no one right way to mark your six months. Relationships evolve over time. The closer you get to someone, and the closer they get to you, emotions run wild. It can be a bonding time for you and your boo to take a moment to reflect on how far you've come, and where you want to be heading.

I spoke to six women about the six-month marker, and all the reasons to consider celebrating your new love's first half-birthday, over and over again.

1 You Can Ask For What You Want Giphy In other shorter relationships I never felt I could ask for what I wanted, but after six months, I felt I could say, 'I want to celebrate this!' without fear of feeling needy or annoying. — Lena, 24

2 The Ice Is Broken Giphy I think six months is when you really start to dig deeper into each other. Before that if can be superficial. The guard comes down. — Erika, 24*

3 It's Good To Celebrate Giphy We don't know when [our] exact six-month anniversary was, but it was around then it was clear our relationship had grown so much, and we'd become so much more comfortable with each other, it's good to check in frequently to celebrate what we've made. — Maya, 26

4 You Can Keep It Simple! Giphy Every milestone is special. Special doesn't necessarily mean elaborate or expensive, so do something heartfelt to show your lovey you care. — Siby, 32*

5 Because You Did It! Giphy As the story goes, neither of us were looking for anything more than a one night thing, and six months later, there we were. We went to our favorite bar and ate pizza in bed just to say we did it. — Jenn, 22*