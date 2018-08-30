There's nothing like spending quality time with the love of your life. It seems like time just stops for a moment, and you're able to truly focus on the complete and utter bliss around you. At times, projects at work pile up and life just gets in the way. It's extremely important to take time together so that you can continue growing in your relationship. After all, your SO is your best friend. Travel is one of the best ways for couples to bond, so here are some romantic fall weekend trips to take your relationship and wanderlust to the next level.

Many people say travel is the ultimate relationship test. You've gotta make exciting plans, while having both of your interests in mind. You'll likely be spending every moment together, and truly get to know your partner on a different level. All distractions are placed to the side so that you can focus your undivided attention on this vacation. It's a sure way to boost your feelings for each other and become better partners in the process. You'll get to check out new places, try new foods, and make memories that will last a life time. So, keep reading to find the perfect weekend trip for you and bae.

1 Catalina Island, California Dina Giangregorio/Stocksy Catalina Island is a slice of heaven that lies off the coast of California. If you want to take things easy, you can purchase the Island Romance Package so you can fully focus on each other. The package includes a helicopter tour, picnic basket lunch, spa treatments, wine and cheese receptions, bicycles, and so much more. Relax and recharge with bae on this sweet island getaway.

2 Fredericksburg, Texas Lumina/Stocksy Fredericksburg is the heart and soul of the wine region in Texas, and it's the best destination for a weekend retreat with bae. If you want to get active, consider hiking Enchanted Rock and having a picnic at the peak. If you want to keep things on the chill side, you can visit some wineries and markets in town. Fredericksburg has German heritage, so you'll be able to check out some traditional events if you arrive in the fall.

3 Niagara Falls Tom Uhlenberg/Stocksy Niagara Falls is the ultimate couple's getaway. Why not splurge on a luxurious hotel that overlooks the Falls? Let's just say you'll never want to leave the room, and will be swooning over the #views. Order room service, drink some champagne, and soak up your time with bae. If you're up for it, explore the Falls by foot in the early morning to have the park all to yourself.

4 Destin, Florida Aila Images/Stocksy Destin, Florida will serve as the perfect beach getaway for the couple who just needs to kick back and relax. Rent out a private seaside condo, and then head down to the sand to set up a tasty beach picnic with some white wine. There's nothing like watching the sun set over the ocean with the one you love.

5 Jackson Hole, Wyoming Dejan Ristovski/Stocksy Jackson Hole is the perfect weekend destination for the couple that loves the great outdoors. You'll be able to enjoy the fresh air as the aspen trees begin to change colors. You can also rent a private boat and experience the serene lakes. If you arrive before Oct. 7, you'll still have time to witness the breathtaking mountain views via the Aerial Tram.