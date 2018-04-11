“The only true currency in this bankrupt world is what you share with someone else when you're uncool," according to Cameron Crowe via Philip Seymour Hoffman as Lester Bangs in Almost Famous. (RIP.) I submit that the sixth-month mark of a relationship is the exact moment where you become "uncool." You become uncool in that you stop concealing your feelings, you divulge things like your affinity for popping pimples, and you feel comfortable nerding out about your love online. But remember, uncool does not mean its time to brag. There are Instagram captions for your sixth-month anniversary that won't make you seem like a dork, and I'm here to help you craft them.

I'm sorry to shame the Instagram couples of the world, but I have seen a too many couples on my feed acting as though they are a portmanteau-worthy celebrity pairs. It is my firm belief that portmanteaus are never acceptable unless you are a full-fledged A-list couple. See: Brangelina (RIP), TomKat (RIP), Jelena (RIP — at least, for now). It's great that you and your partner are in love and that you have made it to six months, but it's not exactly an anniversary that everyone celebrates, so let's be sort of low-key about posting on Instagram about it.

As a curmudgeon who is also a romantic, I do understand your desire to put something on the internet about your big-ish milestone. So if you must post on Instagram, here are some ideas for your captions. Self-deprecation is encouraged, and so is a sense of humor. A single red heart emoji as a caption is not.

1 "We made it half of one year so far!!!" Giphy Closing with three exclamation points guarantee that your post is not a self-aggrandizing public congratulations from yourself to yourself and your sweetie, but a LOLs way of saying, "We're proud that we're dating but we also know that you don't need a relationship to be happy." Ideally, you're posing somewhere super low key like a diner or a dive bar. No frills necessary.

2 "Thanks, [Insert Dating App Here]!" Giphy I am very into couples who acknowledge their digital beginnings. It's very down-to-earth and makes the single babes of the world feel like there are real gems out there!

3 "Happy .5 yrs to this human." Giphy Something about calling it .5 years and not "six months" feels casual and funny to me. It also feels like you're not overwhelmingly trying to praise your relationship and garner "congrats" comments under your photo. This caption is even better if you've made it to a really silly milestone like .65 of a year. .75 years? 1.25 years?

4 "Six whole months. There's a first time for everything." Giphy Obviously this caption is meant for those of you — actually, us, as I'm definitely included — who have trouble making it to the six-week mark, let alone the six-month mark. This is a fun caption for those of us for whom multiple months is an actual, applause-worth accomplishment.