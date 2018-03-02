Moving to the U.S. for college taught me one very crucial lesson: spring break is where it's at. Before this, I'd only ever known what I saw on TV. Gilmore Girls taught me that spring break was the perfect time to make out with your best friend to get free drinks, enter banana-eating competitions, and text your high-school boyfriend. And all of this meant that you should be single over spring break. Sadly, I never was.

I don't regret being in a relationship throughout college but I definitely didn't have the spring break experience I thought I would by going to school in South Florida. My boyfriend at the time didn't go to the same college as I did. In fact, he was older than I was, so his college days were behind him. Instead of going to Cancún for spring break with the rest of my class, I used my time off to go see him whenever I could afford it.

Looking back, I wish I'd been adventurous enough to go off on a spring break adventure on my own. Even though I wasn't single at the time, I'm sure I could have found something fun to do that didn't involve hooking up with randoms or flashing other tourists. I mean, I hope I could have.

The truth is that life is short and spring break is even shorter. If you truly would rather go wild on spring break than be tied to someone else, then do that. Not entirely sure where you land on the debate? Here's how five women feel about being in a relationship on spring break.

For this woman, spring break just means more time to spend with the people she loves — all of them, including her BF.

Doesn't bother me AT ALL! Because spring break means that I can actually go on a fun trip with my girls and just have girl fun or spend the week spoiling my boyfriend.

— Katie*, 25

This woman doesn't feel restricted by her romantic relationships at all.

No, I've never cared about being in a relationship for spring break or summer because the same things I can do when I'm single, I can do with a boyfriend.

— Sasha, 23

She's not alone, either. This woman points out that if you have FOMO on spring break because you're in a relationship, there's probably something missing in your relationship.

Not at all. I can do all of the same things everyone else who is single is doing - except hook up with random guys. If you and your significant other love, respect and trust one another, spring break and all other vacations can be just as fun as everyone else's. If you feel like you're going to miss out on something because of your partner, maybe that's a red flag about something deeper in your relationship.

— PuzzleheadedNorth

This woman says her feelings depend on the relationship she's in.

I once spent spring break traveling with my college boyfriend and we had an awesome time. I don't regret spending that week with him at all. I do sort of regret being in a relationship when I went on a crazy trip abroad with a big group of people... everyone was partying and hooking up, and I spent most of my time in hotel lobbies trying to find WiFi to email my boyfriend. We broke up a month after I got home for unrelated reasons and I remember feeling like I should've just been single for that trip.

— Hannah, 24

This woman says if you want to be single on spring break, you should probably be single throughout the rest of the year, too.

No, I don't care! Because if you wanna be single then something is not going right in the relationship.

— Jailin, 24

However you decide to spend your spring break, you should be fair to your partner. If you're ready to mingle, just make sure you're single first.

*Names have been changed.

