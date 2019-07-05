Apparently, gone are the days when finding out whether you’re having a boy or a girl involved simply cutting a cake to reveal a pink or blue inside. Now, moms-to-be are getting creative AF when it comes to revealing the sex of the baby. Case in point: Shay Mitchell’s "gender reveal" party involved an epic battle between pink and blue Power Rangers. Fam — if that doesn’t set a new bar for these shindigs, I don’t know what will. The best part? Mitchell posted a video of the whole ordeal on YouTube, so you can watch the epic throwdown for yourself.

At the beginning of the video, Mitchell informs her doctor about the party they have planned for that night, and it's clear that she's pretty confident in her prediction for the sex of the baby.

“I truly think that I’m having a boy because … just the retribution of having a girl,” she tells the camera at one point. “My parents would just look at me and be like, ‘Karma, b*tch.’ It’s a boy.”

But apparently, Mitchell was in the minority on that one. Because as she and her boyfriend Matte Babel gear up for the big reveal, they call up some loved ones to survey them on whether they think it’s going to be a boy or a girl — and six out of the eight people predicted the latter.

Shay Mitchell on YouTube

Anyway, as it turns out, Mitchell was just as shook as we are about the whole Power Ranger thing. That’s because, as the YouTube video description notes, she gave her assistant Liz the task of planning the party to announce the baby's sex.

“Shay wanted to surprise Matte with a gender reveal that would keep him guessing, but it was a surprise for her too,” the description reads. “They saw a lot of gender reveals that involved pink and blue cake and balloons, but thought a touch of drama would really set this one apart from the rest.”

#Drama, eh? Clearly, Liz nailed it. Mitchell hilariously titled the YouTube video “Do NOT Try This Gender Reveal at Home,” and you’ll understand the joke when you watch it.

When the first Power Ranger — the blue one — triumphantly appears on the staircase, Mitchell shouts, “I knew it!” But not long after that, the pink one appears right behind it, and Mitchell’s jaw drops. “Wait, what?” she yells. “We're not having twins!"

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And just as Mitchell tries to make sense of the pink and blue Power Rangers, the battle begins. Shay and boyfriend Babel observe as the Power Rangers play fight — and eventually land in the pool. (That’s where it got a bit dicey, as the characters seemed to struggle to breathe through their costumes underwater). Finally, the pink Power Ranger manages to defeat the blue one, and triumphantly climbs out of the pool. Out of breath and soaking wet, she lays in the couple’s arms.

Shay is visibly floored.

"Oh my god, everybody freaking knew!" she shouts.

Even though her instincts on the gender were wrong, she seems pumped about the news.

“Obviously, I’m super happy,” she says in the video.

Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mitchell may have kept her pregnancy under wraps for six months, but she’s also been pretty open about the ups and downs on her road to motherhood as well. For example, on New Year’s Eve, she posted an Instagram Story revealing to followers that she had a miscarriage the previous year. Luckily for us, we’ll be privy to a whole lot of other deets about Mitchell’s pregnancy, because she’ll be documenting the whole journey via a YouTube Original Series called Almost Ready, which premieres July 17, with new episodes every other Wednesday. She shared this announcement in a June 28 video titled "Guess Who's Preggers."

“Women go through a lot during pregnancy,” Mitchell wrote in the description for the YouTube video. “It’s exciting, difficult, emotional and amazing all at the same time, and I wanted to share my journey with more than just a photo… I’ve learned so much about myself and parenthood over the past six months, and feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface! It’s going to be a wild ride!!” If this Power Rangers battle gender reveal party is any indication of how the journey is going to go, it’s safe to say that we’re all in for a wild ride, you guys — and I, for one, can’t wait to see what hilarious and heartwarming moments are in store.