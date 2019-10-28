Shay Mitchell's BEIS Just Launched At Ulta With A Cute New Holiday Shade

Today, I'm here to talk about Shay Mitchell's baby. No, not her newborn, her other baby, travel accessory brand BÉIS. ICYMI, Shay Mitchell's BÉIS just launched at Ulta, so it's never been easier to shop the brand's wide array of chic cosmetics cases, dopp kits, and more. Of course, not everything will be coming to Ulta — You're there for lipstick, not luggage, they get that! — but a lot of the brand's best-selling products are, so read on for everything you need to know about Ulta's newest brand.

When Mitchell launched BÉIS in October 2018, I gave her major props for deciding to create a company that really aligned with her own personal brand and lifestyle. Celebrities are the ultimate travel influencers, as they're always on the go, so if Mitchell says a cosmetics case, weekender bag, or suitcase is worth the coin, I believe her. BÉIS has been uber-successful since the original debut, and as of October 28, 2019, shoppers can now find a range of select products on the Ulta website and in select Ulta stores. Prior to now, the products have only been available via Nordstrom, Revolve, and the brand's website, so this is a pretty big deal.

If you want your cosmetics bag to be as pretty as the products inside, treating yourself to some BÉIS goodies is the move:

There will be six products sold at Ulta, each in the brand's two signature shades, black and beige. However, there will also be one new hue in the lineup: The Cosmetics Case ($58, ulta.com) will be available in a fun, limited-edition metallic pink for the holidays.

Imagine traveling home for the holidays in style? I'm here for it!

TBH, my biggest issue when packing products is not being sure if they'll fit, so the fact that I can now see how my products lay in a BÉIS case before purchasing is totally ideal. Catch me walking all around Ulta with the Cosmetics Case in hand, going down the aisles to see if my tallest shampoos and cleansers can squeeze inside!

I do have one BÉIS item already, the On The Go Essentials Case ($48, ulta.com):

This one has a little less room than the Cosmetics Case, but there are a few reasons why I chose it instead. First, the clear material makes it a breeze to use when traveling, since I don't have to put my carry-on products in clear plastic baggies for airport security. Second, The dual-sided structure makes it easy to separate my products into two categories, be they flight take-off and landing, makeup and skincare, or morning and night. Third, the shiny material is easy to clean, and finally, I love the big mirror included. Clearly, I'm a fan.

My first BÉIS-at-Ulta purchase will likely be The Dopp Kit ($48, ulta.com). I like to have travel bags of all shapes and sizes; you never know what you're going to need!

To shop all BÉIS products, hit up the brand's website, but if you're on the market for a cute cosmetics case or other travel accessory, be sure to check out their Ulta offerings online and in select stores now.