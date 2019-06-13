I have to admit, I'm something of a luggage hoarder. I love collecting pieces from different brands, and picking out whatever bag best suits my mood (or my travel OOTD). Of course, I have a few favorites I use on the regular — especially if I know that the trip is going to beat up the luggage a little — but I think I may have just found my new faves. Shay Mitchell's BÉIS rolling luggage just launched, and the pieces are almost too chic to check in.

Being the proud owner of quite a few BÉIS bags — including the weekender, gym duffle, cosmetic case, and carry-on cosmetic case (which is currently sold out) — it's safe to say I'm already a fan of the brand. I love how chic each of the pieces are, but they're still totally functional, affordable, and of course, easy to travel with. So when I heard that BÉIS was coming out with hard case spinner luggage, you best believe I was ready to get my hands on them the second they launched.

Though there are a ton of brands with beautiful and fashionable rolling luggage right now, I'm really excited to add a couple new BÉIS pieces to my ever-growing collection, because Mitchell has found a unique way to make luggage both stylish and practical.

The spinning luggage comes in two different sizes — a carry-on ($198) and a large checked bag ($258) — in the brand's two signature colors, beige and black. Both bags come complete with a variety of features, including: water-resistant zipper tape, 360-degree wheels, a cushioned handle, a weight indicator handle, TSA-approved locks, and a zippered expansion. The outsides of each roller is hard-sided with a simple, but sophisticated, horizontal line design, which is absolutely perfect for your airport pics.

According to BÉIS' Instagram, Mitchell created the luggage because, "After countless trips & #Shaycations, I realized that I wanted to create amazing, affordable pieces for travelers like myself and — in turn — everyone inspired to seek new places, meet new people, & share the world." Mitchell travels around the world for events, photoshoots, and vacations, and it goes without saying that her stylish BÉIS goodies will make you feel like a total jet-setter.

In addition to the fresh rollers, the collection that launched on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 includes travel accessories that will totally up your airport game, including the travel wallet, flat iron cover, garment bag, packing cubes, seatback organizer, and luggage straps. Though each piece is sold separately, together, they will make packing for your next trip effortlessly stylish and worry-free.

If you're going to invest in anything else from the collection, I'm personally a fan of the seatback organizer, which comes in both black and beige. It has three small pockets so you can keep track of all of your little doodads (like earbuds and your sleep eye mask), and a zippered pocket to safely store your important travel documents. The best part? You never have to reach into the abyss of a seatback pocket and come up with a surprise sticky finger ever again.

Shay Mitchell has always been a huge style inspiration for me. I love that she keeps her fashion choices classy, chic, and most of all, timeless — which is really evident in all of her pieces from BÉIS.