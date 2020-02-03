Just a day after her epic Super Bowl performance with Jennifer Lopez, Shakira announced she's going on tour in 2021. Her Super Bowl gig had so many showstopping moments, like the singer performing her biggest hits over the years, an impressive drum solo, and several dance numbers, so her 2021 tour will surely be just as amazing. Shakira's 2021 tour dates are coming soon, so here's hoping she comes to a city near you.

On Sunday, Feb. 2, Shakira and Lopez pulled out all the stops for their 2020 Super Bowl performance. Each singer had time to showcase their sweet vocals and dance moves, with Shakira performing her hits like "She Wolf," "Whenever, Wherever," and "Hips Don't Lie." She also surprised fans by collaborating with Bad Bunny for "I Like It," and then bringing out Lopez for "Waka Waka."

The two women then ended their performance by honoring their Latino roots. While singing Bruce Springsteen’s "Born in the USA," which included a surprise appearance by Lopez's 11-year-old daughter, Emme Muñiz, the two stars donned a feathered cape with the U.S. flag on one side and the Puerto Rican flag on the other. "It’s very important for us to convey a message of unity and also to show what a relevant force the Latin community is in this country," Shakira told reporters during an appearance days ahead of the Super Bowl.

Shakira, who was born in Colombia, revealed she never imagined playing the Super Bowl one day. "I think it’s a palpable example that everything is possible and that we have to dream big and fight with discipline and hard work," she said.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Although Lopez and Shakira were unstoppable together, alone, they are just as entertaining. Thankfully, if you're craving to see more of Shakira, you'll soon be able to since she'll be touring all next year.

On Feb. 3, Live Nation announced Shakira's next tour, revealing fans can register for the presale now until registration closes on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. ET.

Although the dates haven't been revealed just yet, fans can expect them to drop real soon. The 2021 tour marks Shakira's first tour since her 2018 El Dorado World Tour, which saw the singer performing all across Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America.

Having just watched Shakira's Super Bowl performance, fans hope to relive her epic performance at one of her future shows.

Of course, it would have been awesome for Shakira and Lopez to tour together, but as their Super Bowl performance shows, they can entertain a crowd all on their own.

Shakira's 2021 tour is sure to be her biggest tour yet, and fans will definitely want to be a part of it.