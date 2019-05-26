Receiving an invite from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to meet their baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, would be a dream. And while the newest royal hasn't met too many people outside the royal clan, Serena Williams, one of Meghan Markle's besties, was reported to be one of the first non-royals to meet Archie. That's right: Serena Williams reportedly met baby Archie, and it sounds like it was reportedly a momentous occasion for both parties involved. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace and Williams' representation for comment on the report, but did not hear back in time of publication.

At some point during the week of May 19, leading up to Memorial Day weekend, Serena Williams, her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., reportedly stopped by the UK to meet up with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and — most importantly — baby Archie, according to The Daily Mail. While neither Kensington Palace or Williams have officially confirmed the meeting, it appears Markle and Williams reached another friendship milestone: meeting your bestie's new baby! Per the publication, Williams and her fam were among just a few of the first non-royals to meet baby Archie, with other visitors being reported as more very close friends of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. With Williams' daughter also in tow, this meet-up with British royalty and tennis royalty definitely sounds like a full-fledged dream team. Hopefully, this means Williams ends up being Archie's godmother... fingers crossed.

The tennis champion didn't post any cute pics of Archie (which would probably have been so tempting!), but she did end up posting a really solid pic from a royal-looking state room, which she posted to Instagram on May 21. In the Instagram photo, Williams is sporting pieces from her signature clothing line, Serena. While it's still unconfirmed if the photo was actually taken at Frogmore Cottage during her reported royal visit, it appears the timing would indicate that would be a very good possibility.

Dayum. Between that flowing skirt, the tight black T, and those shiny black combat boots, Williams is looking seriously bad-ass, no? If this is what she wore to reportedly meet Archie, she definitely made a great first impression.

Apparently, Williams was across the pond because it was perfect timing for a quick royal visit ahead of the French Open. After Williams reportedly met up with one of the world's most important babies (LOL), she then set off to Paris, France, which makes so much sense why Williams would have reportedly added a stop in the UK to see bestie Markle and her new baby along the way.

Fans of the royal family and the tennis pro alike have been speculating that Williams could end up being baby Archie's godmother, according to ELLE. Markle and Williams have actually been friends for quite a while, and Williams attended the royal wedding back in 2018, and Williams hosted Markle's baby shower in New York earlier this year, in February 2019. However, nothing has been announced yet, and many say the "probable winner" is going to be Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney. She also reportedly came to visit Archie in England, so it looks like she may end up snagging the title. But who really knows?

Being among Markle's very first friends to meet baby Archie would be a serious honor. And regardless of who the royal baby's godmother is, Williams will undoubtedly end up being an important adult figure in the royal baby's life. But between you and me, I'm still rooting for Markle to pick Serena. She would be a super solid godmother, if you ask me.