As the wedding guests strolled into what seems like the wedding of the century, I couldn't help but be absolutely floored by the extravagant outfits I saw. But tennis champion and all-around cool girl Serena Williams' royal wedding look is serving up serious wedding outfit goals, and she looks like a blush goddess.

Heading into this wedding I expected super dramatic looks. I mean seriously, there's only one time in your life that you can say you went to a royal wedding. That's why when Williams Instagram storied her royal wedding prep, I knew fans were in for some major drama. Dramatic fashion looks that is!

More to come...