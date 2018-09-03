As of this week, the energy circulating through the air will shift completely. If you're feeling frustrated with monotony or bored with your reality, then the cosmos are here to shake things up, and this time, there's nothing to be afraid of. This is especially true for a select few of us, because as of September 3, 2018, this will be the best week for these zodiac signs: Taurus, Virgo, and Scorpio. And, if you're lucky enough that one of these signs happens to be your rising sign, you'll probably appreciate the magical transition all the more.

With Venus making things smolderingly sexy by entering mysterious, deadly, and passionate Scorpio right before a new moon in Virgo arrives to cleanse your universe, it's obvious that this week is special. Scorpio instigates intensity in love and secrecy in your social life. While its energy can be overwhelming at times, there's no doubt that it'll toss everyone into an exciting whirlwind romance. And, if your emotions are leaving you all sorts of messed up, the new moon is here to help you guide your energy towards a motivating intention. Virgo, known for its analytical skills and disciplined work ethic, will make sure that you can achieve anything you put your mind to. As long as you make the decision to use this energy for good rather than evil, there's no reason you won't love every minute of this week.

Taurus: Prepare For Inspiration To Strike You Like Lightning

You have so much to look forward on this new moon in Virgo. Because it casts a spell in your fifth house of creativity and pleasure, you'll embark on a journey towards artistic fulfillment where you'll inevitably discover a brand new meaning of "fun."

Whether you're an artist by trade or the least artistic person in the world is irrelevant. There's a deep well of imagination and joy sitting inside you, and when this lunation dazzles your heart, you will unleash it on the world. Prepare for inspiration to light a fire in your soul, pushing you to create something magical and positive for the rest of the universe. Right now, you have all the power to make the world a better place, and it all starts with your ideas.

Virgo: You're More Powerful Than Ever And Ready For Anything

Get pumped for the new moon in Virgo, because it's going to take your world to new heights and encourage you to reach for the stars. It's time to take a closer look at the state of your identity and the person you're becoming. Are you embracing your individuality? Are you open to what the universe has to offer you?

It could be time to make a change in your life that better expresses your thoughts, feelings, and concerns at this time. Do yourself a favor and do whatever helps you believe, from the bottom of your heart, that you're a total and complete bad ass. Maybe that means changing your hair style, telling your crush how you feel about them, asking your boss for a raise, or simply deciding to let go of something toxic in your life. No matter what happens, you will leave with an impenetrable confidence that no one can take away from you.

Scorpio: You're Radiating Empowering Heat And Seduction

Is it getting hot in here? Or has Venus entered Scorpio? As of this week, you're radiating attractive energy and your powers of seduction are totally on point. If it feels like everyone is at your beck and call or your crush is suddenly scrambling to make plans with you, that's because you're literally the sexiest person in town right now. I bet if you just batted your eyelashes at the cashier, you'd get whatever you were planning to purchase for free. OK, so while that might be an exaggeration, there's no doubt that you'll be able to convince anyone to do exactly what you want with this transit underway.

However, keep in mind that with so much alluring power, you might unknowingly invite an energy vampire into your life. Make sure that you set up boundaries and don't allow yourself to be messed with by people who aim to take advantage of you.