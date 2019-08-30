I know you have big dreams for yourself. In your heart of hearts, there's probably one dream that will always tug on your heartstrings, no matter how impossible or ridiculous it might seem. Despite what you may have been told, there's nothing about your dream that doesn't deserve validation. However, if you don't put in the time and effort, that dream might just remain in your head forever. Let the exhilarating feeling that comes with producing concrete results guide you as I say September 2019 will be the best career month for these zodiac signs. If you happen to be born with your sun or rising sign in Virgo, Libra, or Sagittarius, then you're in for a month full of success and satisfaction.

With the sun in Virgo for the majority of September, this is a beautiful month to get organized, detailed, and solid about your plans. Think about your daily routine and the way you use your time. Are you wasting your energy focusing on things that don't matter? Are any bad habits impeding your ability to get things done? Rearrange your perspective and know every little step you make eventually amounts to something major. If you're being mindful with your actions, you will soon see the difference it makes.

On Sep. 23, the sun will enter charming and diplomatic Libra, taking the edge off. This will be a beautiful time for networking, negotiating, and marketing yourself. Instead of working painstakingly hard, you can allow Libra's energy to teach you how to work "smart." You don't necessarily have to spend so much time on each task. There are ways to combine your efforts and persuade others of your abilities.

Here's why the following zodiac signs should prepare for a business-savvy September:

Virgo: You're Seeing The Results Of All Your Hard Work

You're keeping the energy going and your confidence is at a yearly high during September. The month kicks off with the sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars all in your first house of identity, motivating you to show off, be your best self, and put yourself out there. If you're still hiding in the shadows or doubting your abilities, you'll feel the crippling effects of holding yourself back from reaching success.

Use this time to focus solely on you. Success wants to be in your life and if you have faith in the process, you'll find you're attracting it wherever you go.

Libra: You're Revving The Engine And Gaining Momentum

The beginning half of September might feel slower and more introspective, so don't push yourself if your instinct is telling you to let go and rest. This is a time for some necessary introspection so you can understand your spiritual needs and relate it to your career. However, things will start to pick up on Sep. 14, when Mercury enters Libra, opening up your perspective and making you eager to get conversations going. It might even feel like you're coming out of your shell.

When the sun enters Libra on Sep. 23, you'll feel like a brand-new person who's ready to take on the world. So, why not do it?

Sagittarius: You're Attracting So Much Positive Attention

When the sun is in Virgo, it's also in your 10th house of career and reputation. This means you're in the mood to make waves and get a lot of praise for doing it. Your superiors will take special notice of your efforts during this time, so make sure you put your best foot forward and showcase your talents beautifully. You might find yourself receiving a promotion or even undergoing a career change.

No matter what you do, make sure you take pride in what you do. That pride will shine straight through you.