With the sun currently in Virgo, the astrology taking place this week is filled with ups, downs, twists, and turns; there's truly no way of knowing what this roller coaster ride has in store. Take my word for it, because September 2, 2019 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs — Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius — and the struggle is real.

Yes, things might feel a little strange at this time for the aforementioned trio — but, fortunately, even though the latest astrology is tipping over the edge, you might not even notice it at first. When Venus — planet of love — forms a square with Jupiter — planet of expansion — on Sep. 2, you might feel a slight increase in your level of desire for romance and indulgence. This is all fun and good, as long as you have room for the consequences of taking things a little too far.

Also beware because not everything is as it seems. When Venus forms an opposition with Neptune — planet of illusion — on Sep. 4, it'll be very easy to fall for the way the world looks when you're wearing rose-colored glasses.

Sorry, Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius, but here's the downside of what you can expect this week:

Gemini: You May Be Taking Things A Little Too Personally

With all the inner planets currently sinking in your fourth house of home and family, you might be feeling more emotional than you'd care to admit lately. I know you'd much rather be logical about things, but sometimes there is no logic to how you feel, and that's perfectly OK.

When Venus and Mercury form oppositions with Neptune this week, it might feel all the more difficult to set up boundaries against the world. These transits are also bound to make you feel a lot more sensitive to criticism and easily offended, so remember not everything is a slight against you.

Libra: Your Ability To Separate Fact From Fiction May Be Off

You might be somewhat of a hermit lately with the inner planets moving through your 12th house of spirituality. Things might feel a bit slow and possibly even lonely lately, but that's simply because you're tuning in to your intuition and the cosmos are encouraging you to set aside a little alone time.

However, when Venus and Mercury both oppose Neptune this week, there is a higher chance for some irrational thinking. When you're so deep in your head and detached from the external world, it's easy for your mind to wander off to unknown territory. Be careful not to hurt your own feelings by imagining dismal scenarios.

Aquarius: You Could Be Falling For The Idea Of Something

You want something real, deep, and emotionally enticing now that the inner planets are all in your eighth house of transformation. You're searching for relationships that are marked by authenticity and ideas that truly take things to the next level. If you can't find the depth you're searching for, you might feel bored or even disappointed.

With that in mind, be careful not to fall for a person or an idea that seems way deeper than it actually is. When Venus and Mercury form oppositions with Neptune this week, you'll be all the more vulnerable to manipulations, so make sure you keep yourself in check.