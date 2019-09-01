Even if you're not a huge fan of watching the summer die down and the partying coming to a halt, there are so many reasons to be excited about Virgo season. When the sun is in Virgo, it's a chance to clean up the mess of your life and get your house in order. Is there any better feeling than being organized and committed to a plan? If this summer's astrology has hit you like a ton of bricks, here's your opportunity to get back on track, because September 2, 2019 will be the best week for these zodiac signs.

This is not to say that Virgo season is going to wave a magic wand and give you all the right answers. The process of picking up the pieces of your life is often rife with confusion and stress. But this week, there are plenty of transits helping you with the process. By Sep. 6, both the sun and Mercury — planet of communication — will form a trine with committed Saturn. This will bring a sense of stability into your universe and help you lay down the groundwork for some long-term plans. Saturn wants to see things through to the end, so let this energy give you a glimpse of what your future could look like. By Sep. 8, both Mercury and Venus — planet of love — will connect beautifully with transformative Pluto. This will bring so much depth into your heart, allowing you to forge deeper relationships and powerful ideas.

If your sun or rising sign happens to be in Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn, you'll love this astrology the most. Here's why:

Shutterstock

Taurus: You're Figuring Out How To Make The Romance Last

The inner planets are currently radiating magic throughout your fifth house of fun and pleasure. Since Venus is forming a trine with emotional and magnetic Pluto, this energy can help you channel your feelings through art in a meaningful way. If you choose to express yourself, don't be surprised if it comes out sounding like poetry.

This energy will also intensify the passion, romance, and sexuality in your life, so don't be afraid to get to know someone you're dating or spending time with on a deeper level.

Virgo: You're Honing In On Your Power And Dominating The World

You're making some major moves this Virgo season and the cosmos know it. You're all about leveling up, making progress, and seeing results. When the sun forms a trine with Saturn this week, you have the power to do some serious maturing. You want to become a stronger and more capable person. Luckily, the cosmos are coming to your aid and reminding you of your power.

You're also in the midst of your Venus return, which makes you an incredibly attractive person at the moment. Romance is pursuing you, not the other way around.

Capricorn: You're Feeling The Adrenaline Rush Of Adventure

There's no point in sitting still and letting life pass you by, especially now. With all the inner planets in your ninth house of adventure and philosophy, you're learning how to have a deeper faith in the world around you. You're in the mood to take risks and try something new, simply for the sake of making memories and living your life to the fullest.

With Venus and Mercury forming a trine with Pluto, there's no telling how transformative your adventures will be. Don't be afraid of looking where you think you're not supposed to look. There is buried treasure waiting for you to dig it up.