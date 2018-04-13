Every seven days we beauty lovers are blessed with a beautiful thing that allows us to indulge in our product passion with minimal guilt. Sephora's Weekly Wow Sale is seriously every makeup lover's dream and it's just been restocked with a whole new slew of products. Each week, the mega retailer selects around 250 products to majorly discount (as in up to 50 percent off!) on and this iteration's offerings are better than ever.

Whether you're in need of a new skincare regimen or simply need to replace a tube of mascara, the sale is bound to have anything you need — probably five options of it, to be honest. It includes around 50 brands, from Urban Decay and Tarte to Milk Makeup and Nars, so it's filled to the brim with quality products. A new season is always a great excuse to invest in some new makeup (you need to follow seasonal beauty trends, am I right?) so go ahead and load up your cart with that high-shine lipgloss you've been lusting after or that new set of brushes you've been putting off snagging. I looked through the sale and picked out my top items, below, but you should peruse it for yourself because it's filled with a ton of gems.

The Cat's Pajamas

My reasoning for including this product is simply that it's so dang cute. It's a tinted moisturizing lip balm in a little cat compact. Why not?

Arch Support

At 50 percent off, this might have just become my new favorite brow product. It's a waterproof tinted gel that's meant to hold brows in place while evening or deepening their color, and comes with a two-in-one applicator that features a brush and a sponge tip.

The Naked Eye

The perfect palette to create everything from a sultry smoky eye to a barely-there makeup look with. featuring six shades, it includes some cult favorite hues from the cult favorite brand. And at a $10 discount, it's a steal.

Are You Jelly?

Maybe it's just because my skin is super dry right now, but this moisturizing body jelly sounds like heaven. Enhanced with water-rich aloe vera, it also contains softening cactus extract and boasts a light texture that's never greasy.

Twinkle In Her Eye

If you want to create a LEWK, this is the palette for you. Featuring an array of metallic shades, from the super neutral to the decidedly not, it's the definition of bold. Seeing as mermaid eyes are trending for summer 2018, the turquoise shadow might come in handy.

Don't Sweat It

This limited-edition kit of super packable products is the perfect thing to keep in your gym bag. It includes Tarte's Quench Lip Rescue in Nude, Lifted™ Mascara in Black Brown, Brighter Days highlighting moisturizer, and Fresh Eyes Maracuja Waterproof Eye Makeup Remover Wipe. Basically, if you forget your other products, this selection of basics will have you covered.

Swipe Right

Four shades of liquid lip color in one. They boast creamy wear, high-pigment color, and a satiny finish and come in a range of shades from a peachy nude to a deep plum. Considering Bite Beauty products are always made without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates, they're a good brand to invest in.

Strong Roots

This nourishing mask claims to deep condition and rehydrate dry, damaged, or color-treated hair. If you're someone who lives in the pool during warm weather months, this might be a great way to get a head start on counteracting the detrimental effects of chlorine on hair. Plus, it features notes of white flower and warm vanilla so it'll leave your hair smelling subtly amazing.