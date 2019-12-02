While half the fun of Black Friday is the rush of waiting in lines to enter the stores and running to the checkout once you've snagged your stuff, all the fun of Cyber Monday is relaxing at home, often while getting deals that are just as good — sometimes better. It's no wonder everyone's talking about Sephora's Cyber Monday sales; while I love to swatch IRL as much as the next girl, the aisles of Sephora are a hectic place to be during the holidays, so online shopping is definitely a great option. Especially when Sephora is serving up such a hefty discount.

There's no denying Sephora's Black Friday sale was bomb, but their Cyber Monday sale is just as good, plus it's shoppable from the comfort of your post-Thanksgiving food coma on the couch. Grab your laptop or phone and get ready to save! This year, Sephora is offering up to 50% off over 600 products from major brands like Tarte Cosmetics, Huda Beauty, Glow Recipe, Fenty Beauty, and more. We stan a generous retailer! And given that so many beauty brands have really stepped up their game this year, there's a lot of great picks to choose from.

I wasted no time adding the Tarte Cosmetics Tartelette In Bloom Eyeshadow Palette ($20, originally $39, Sephora) to my cart. "Funny Girl" is the best lid shade on the planet, you heard it here first:

Still, that won't stop me from also scooping up the Huda Beauty Neon Obsessions Palettes ($17, originally $29, Sephora), all three of which are discounted:

Speaking of bold colors, the Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipsticks ($14, originally $20, Sephora) are part of the sale, and no, this is not a drill:

If you're more into skincare, you'll be thrilled to know the Summer Fridays R + R Mask ($26, originally $52, Sephora), of Instagram flatlay fame, is on sale for 50% off:

But if you're REALLY trying to treat your skin this holiday season, you'll splurge on some tech and snag the DermaFlash LUXE Anti-Aging Dermaplaning Exfoliation Device ($140, originally $199, Sephora) for $59 off:

There are hundreds of other products included in Sephora's Cyber Monday sale, so keep the above in mind and go forth in the name of great beauty savings!