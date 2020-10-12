Shout out to Selena Gomez for always keeping it real. Even as the mega-star she is, Gomez aims to keep things relatable with fans and has always been transparent about her personal life. For example, she's candid about her own mental health struggles, and has spoken out on social media about them numerous times. Most recently, she addressed how things changed for her during the global pandemic. Selena Gomez’s quotes about mental health in quarantine were so, so honest.

Gomez hosted an Instagram Live chat with Dr. Vivek Murthy on Oct. 11 in honor of World Mental Health Day to talk about the struggle she and many others faced during their time in quarantine.

"In the beginning, I couldn't deal with it that well," Gomez said. "I kind of went into a bit of a depression. Then, I started going into a place where I was really writing and being active, and then I guess it just forced me to have that time. And again, I've been able to spend time with those people, those quality people, a lot more than I ever had and spending a lot more time with my family."

The "Ice Cream" singer also touched upon how different life has been seeing as her career usually has her traveling non-stop. "I mean, my job is a lot of travel, connecting to people, making people happy and that makes me happy, so, it has been a struggle."

You can see Gomez's chat with Dr. Vivek Murthy below.

Gomez also looked ahead to the future during the IG TV chat.

"I would say right now I'm fully coming out again, and I just think I had to handle it the way I needed to handle it," she said. "I got through that with the right people and doing the right things and doing the right steps to not make me go crazy."

In April, Gomez bravely shared her bipolar disorder with the world, though she was a strong advocate for mental health awareness even before that. And while life in quarantine was hard on many mentally, that didn't stop Gomez from sharing her experience with the world.