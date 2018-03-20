Elite Daily
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Selena Gomez's Quotes About Loving Yourself Will Make You Feel Amazing

By
Share

Selena Gomez is one incredible woman. After skyrocketing to fame at such a young age, surviving super public and polarizing relationships and breakups, checking herself into rehab for mental health, undergoing a kidney transplant surgery, becoming the number one most followed person on Instagram, and winning multiple music awards including 2017's Billboard Music Award for Woman of the Year, this girl has almost seen it all. This ain't her first rodeo, honey. Because of the sheer breadth of her life experiences, Selena Gomez's quotes about loving yourself are so, so powerful.

When Gomez talks, I listen. That's because I trust she's seen and experienced things most of us will never come across in our lifetime. Despite the endless prying eyes of the public and media, Gomez has always been on an eternal quest to self-acceptance and discovery. She's let fans in on her personal journey with mental health and depression and has always been a champion of following your heart.

Here are a few of my favorite Gomez quotes to remind us all that we seriously rock.

Seriously. I mean it.

On Confidence:

— Bliss magazine, 2010

On Doing Your Best:

TheEllenShow on YouTube

- ELLEN, 2014

On Taking Chances:

- Teen Vogue, 2014

On Feeling Sexy:

- Flare, 2015

On The Idea Of "Perfection":

- Teen Vogue, 2015

On Trusting Yourself:

- The New York Times, 2015

On Taking Care Of Mental Health:

- People, 2016

On Body Positivity:

- Instagram, 2018

Selena, honestly? THANK YOU, QUEEN.

Everyone else, I recommend you bookmark this tab so you can revisit it when you're feeling like, "Wait a second, life is hard." Selena and I have got your back.

I mean, maybe listen to her over me. I'm just saying, I support you, too. BYE!