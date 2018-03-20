Selena Gomez is one incredible woman. After skyrocketing to fame at such a young age, surviving super public and polarizing relationships and breakups, checking herself into rehab for mental health, undergoing a kidney transplant surgery, becoming the number one most followed person on Instagram, and winning multiple music awards including 2017's Billboard Music Award for Woman of the Year, this girl has almost seen it all. This ain't her first rodeo, honey. Because of the sheer breadth of her life experiences, Selena Gomez's quotes about loving yourself are so, so powerful.
When Gomez talks, I listen. That's because I trust she's seen and experienced things most of us will never come across in our lifetime. Despite the endless prying eyes of the public and media, Gomez has always been on an eternal quest to self-acceptance and discovery. She's let fans in on her personal journey with mental health and depression and has always been a champion of following your heart.