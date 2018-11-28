Selena Gomez Revealed The One Outfit She Wears That Makes Her Feel The Strongest

On September 23 of this year, Selena Gomez took to Instagram to announce yet another hiatus from social media to focus on being present and embracing kindness. While technically a retreat, it in no way means Gomez is hiding her emotions from her fans; in fact, in publicly expressing her decisions to step back when she needs a moment to collect her thoughts, she in many ways is far more open than those celebs who tweet and post every thought that pops into their heads. When Gomez does open up about what she's feeling, her fans take note, and her latest Elle interview regarding a new Puma collection and more is chock full of new information about the star and her approach to daily confidence — I mean, who isn't a little curious as to the outfit Selena Gomez feels strongest in? My hand is raised, and if yours is, too, then worry not, because she revealed all this and more.

While some might have you convinced that a little black dress or a Hillary Clinton pantsuit are the only two options for your go-to confidence-conjuring outfit, Gomez's own pick is actually a happy medium of trendy silhouette and boss-babe energy. "A turtleneck. Every time I have a turtleneck on with some high-waisted pants, I feel like I can dominate," she tells Elle when asked about what she dresses in to feel some extra strength. "I feel like I’m a woman. It’s funny how you can put something on and it can make you feel that way, but that’s the only thing that makes me feel that way."

Here's Gomez oozing some ultra-confident vibes in her go-to turtleneck and high-waisted pants combo:

While I, too, am a sucker for a good turtleneck, everyone is comfortable in different kinds of clothing, and it's less about how one looks in said pieces and more about how one feels when wearing them. While Gomez's go-to outfit is on lock, she made sure to include a wide variety of designs in her latest SGxPuma collab, a line called Strong Girls, so that strong girls everywhere could find pieces that fit their confidence-boosting requirements.

"I think it’s important for girls to know the strength in everything, their identity and their soul, lies within themselves," Gomez tells Elle. "And I think it’s important—I want to remind girls that they’re perfectly strong the way they are."

Hence the name Strong Girls for her latest athleisure and fitness collection, which Puma recently revealed on their Instagram:

Gomez stars in the campaign shoot alongside a bunch of her friends, all of whom she says are strong in different ways and feel confident in different pieces:

In fact, its the differences within her friend group that helped Gomez real ensure this new collection would cater to a variety of strong women. "I mean, all of my friends have way different body types. It’s beautiful," Gomez tells Elle. "I don’t have friends that are all the same size or anything. I understand women’s bodies more from my friends, because of the way that they dress and what fits them."

The whole concept of the Strong Girls line is making me want to put on my best-self outfit and blast SG's 2011 anthem, "Who Says." I simply can't be the only one feeling this way:

Gomez's focus on creating a line that women can feel confident in pretty much guarantees that this latest SGxPuma collab will be a huge success. The collection debuts on December 12, and I give her major kudos for wanting to ensure that her fans — and everyone else, for that matter — feel strong inside and out.