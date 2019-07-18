Thanks to their fame, success, and wealth, most of the time I think the Kardashian/Jenners are living in a warped reality and can't possibly be in touch with "the real world." However, every so often they pull something and I can't help but think to myself, "Maybe they're the only people that 'get it' and the rest of us are idiots." I'll use their family and significant other dynamics as my biggest example. Often times breakups and divorce tear family's apart, but in the case of the Kardashians, fans and followers can attest that this family has a way of doubling down. Scott Disick's reaction to Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie's friendship is a great example of the positivity radiating from this group.

I'm not going to lie. At the beginning of their relationship, it was shocking to hear Disick and Richie were officially dating. Their 16-year-age difference paired with the fact Richie is an old friend of Kylie Jenner made things awkward. Richie is nearly two full decades younger than Disick's ex, Kourtney, with whom he also happens to share three kids. For obvious reasons, fans would understand if this dynamic was somewhat chaotic for everyone.

However, Disick, Richie, and Kourtney Kardashian have worked hard to find a healthy balance, especially when it comes to the kids. Fans watched in wonder as Kourt went on vacation with Richie and Disick during Season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, pulling off what appears to be one of the healthiest, most progressive dynamics reality TV has seen. Today, Richie is vacationing with Kourt's baby sis Kylie Jenner on her luxurious Kylie Skin summer collection trip, proving she has completed the transition from new girlfriend to Kardashian/Jenner insider.

If you pop over to either Richie or Jenner's Instagram accounts you'll see the girls lounging in Richie's Frankie's bikini collaboration fashion while sipping on Kylie Skin sponsored bevies. Jenner has shared pictures of Richie in her Instagram stories, and frankly, she blends in effortlessly with the group.

According to sources who spoke with Us Weekly, Jenner and Richie's friendship is just fine by Disick. "Scott is really happy that Sofia and Kylie have become so close again because it means that Sofia has been further accepted in the family," they said. Elite Daily reached out to Disick's team for comment on the report, but did not hear back.

During the Kylie Skin trip, Richie and Jenner both stripped down to post smoldering photos on Instagram. Jenner commented on Richie's topless pic, "Ummmmm hellooooooo!"

I don't want to jump the gun here, but it looks like if Richie and Disick do decide to take their relationship to the next level (*cough* engagement *cough*) she'd have nothing to worry about with her new family. A source formerly told US Weekly that Richie and Disick "have talked seriously about getting engaged" and consider each other "life partners."

If there's one thing that has been made abundantly clear since the world started keeping up with the Kardashians, it's that it's always better to be on their good side. You guys are giving me serious FOMO, Sofia and Kylie. Save a coconut cocktail for me.