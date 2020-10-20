Scott Disick never misses an opportunity to troll Kourtney Kardashian, and he really capitalized on her latest social media post. Kourt took to Instagram on Oct. 19 with a pic of herself in a fierce pantsuit and some equally fierce lyrics from Cardi B as her caption. It didn't take long for her ex to catch wind of the pic, and he poked fun at her for incorporating "WAP" lyrics into her caption. Scott Disick's comment on Kourtney Kardashian's "WAP" Instagram post was so brutal.

Disick and Kardashian have what you might call a unique relationship. The exes managed to maintain a friendship after dating for nine years, and have even been known to vacation with each other's significant others. One of the biggest marks of their relationship is trolling each other, and Disick has perfected the art. When Kourt captioned her post with, "I don't cook, I don't clean," Disick chimed in saying, "That's for sure."

Disick wasn't the only one to respond to Kardashian's "WAP" lyrics. KarJenner family friend Simon Huck also subtly trolled her post. “Besides quesadillas, this is correct,” he wrote.

You can see Disick's response to the post courtesy of Comments By Celebs below.

This is hardly the first time Disick caught fans' attention this year with his comments on Kardashian's Instagram. In June, he dropped a flirty comment on an Instagram photo where Kourt appeared to be wearing his flannel shirt. It all went down during one of their co-parenting trips with the kids. Kardshian and Disick vacationed in Wisconsin and in one pic, she wore a plaid yellow shirt which looked strikingly similar to one Disick has been seen wearing in the past.

“Cute shirt,” Disick commented on the photo, which, of course, sent fans into a frenzy.

Through three kids and a messy split, it's sweet to see Disick and Kardashian have maintained a lighthearted relationship. And while they may never answer fans' pleas to get back together, they'll definitely keep the laughs coming.