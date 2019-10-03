While I've always wanted to be a fly on the wall at the Kar-Jenner household, that probably won't happen any time soon. Thankfully, the famous family is incredibly open with their personal lives. Most recently, a new KUWTK video clip surfaced of Kourtney talking to Khloé Kardashian about what it's like traveling with her ex, Scott Disick, and his new girlfriend. The eye-opening clip is a must-see if you've been wondering why Kourtney K invites Sofia Richie to travel with her and Scott Disick!

When chatting with little sis Khloé, Kourtney dished on her upcoming vacation plans and her surprising choice to invite Disick's lady along with them.

"I'm going to Finland for spring break," the Poosh founder shared in a new clip from the Oct. 6 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"I just said to Scott, like, 'Do you want to invite Sofia?'" she explained when talking with Khloé.

While it may sound strange that Kourt is down to kick it with her ex's new boo while on vacation, she has her reasons for inviting Sofia along.

"They don't make me feel like I'm left out though, which is nice," she revealed in the honest chat with her sister. "Or else I wouldn't go, or invite [Sofia] to come," she explained in the video clip.

Kourtney has proven herself to be quite the co-parenting queen with Disick, and this isn't the first time she's invited his model girlfriend on a vacation. We saw the two kick it together in the sunny city of Cabo San Lucas in December 2018, lounging in beach chairs together, sipping on cocktails, and soaking up the sun. And while we were shook at the time, this is apparently becoming the norm for these two!

Kourtney and Disick, who are parents of Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, have clearly got the whole co-parenting thing down to a science. That being said, Khloé still had a few concerns about the whole situation. "So, can I ask a question. Has anyone asked how she feels?" she asked Kourtney during their car ride.

Kourtney was quick to admit she hasn't asked that question, but also doesn't believe it's her place to. "I feel like that's up to them, to have their conversations," Kourt replied.

Khloé's concerns are valid, but make no mistake: she is so here for Kourtney's impressive co-parenting ways. In fact, she's been known to publicly praise her big sis in the past. After the three jet-set off to Cabo, Koko shared the sweetest message on Twitter.

“Beyond proud of all of them!!!! This is LOVE!!! Your children before anything else!!” the 34-year-old Good American founder wrote on Instagram. “All amazing adults right right!!!”

While a vacation with an ex and their new boo would probably be awkward as hell for the majority of us, I love this "the more the merrier" attitude Kourt has adopted. Maturity at its finest, ladies and gentlemen! Catch the full chat between Kourtney and Khloe for yourself below.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

New episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians air Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!