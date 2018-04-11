All's well that ends with jumping out of an airplane, right? That seems to be the case for Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick. Despite Jenner throwing shade at Disick for his relationship with 19-year-old Sofia Richie over the past few months, she and Disick are now hanging out and taking photos together on Instagram. In fact, Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner went skydiving together, so it seems like the Sofia Richie drama might be over... for now.

It came as a shock to everyone when Disick went public with his relationship with Sofia Richie. After a decade of playing on-again, off-again with his babies' mama, Kourtney Kardashian, (who happens to be nearly 20 years Richie's senior, just sayin'), Richie came a little out of left field. While the Kardashian family seemed to take the new relationship in stride, Kenny has shaded the couple with some strategically placed comments on social media. The best example is a comment she left on a photo of Disick in his car with Richie and his children. It was a paparazzi picture that showed up on a fan account called @scottthelord, and Jenner commented, "Awww, Scott and his kids." According to Teen Vogue, the star eventually deleted her comment.

Now, it's two months later and Jenner and Disick are hurling themselves out of an airplane. On Tuesday, April 10, Jenner posted two pictures of Disick and herself decked out in skydiving gear. She captioned the pictures, "did it!"

Both Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner liked it, but my favorite comment comes from a user named @anna_k_005 who wrote, "I thought u hate Scott." #Same, Anna K.

However, if you think you can keep up with all the wild dynamics of this family, think again. I've been trying for years, and just when I think I've figured out who's talking and who's not, it changes. For example, fans watched in the latest season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians when Disick screamed at Kourtney over the phone for dating Younes Bendjima. The episode aired by the time fans heard about him and Richie, so it was hard to take his new relationship seriously.

Later in the season, Kris Jenner confronted Disick about the rumors, but he played it cool. Even though she was totally nonjudgemental about it, (seriously, watch the clip), it was clear Disick was uncomfortable. He told cameras, "For me, to see that Kris is invested in my life means the world to me. Because she’s got so many other kids and so many other things going on, so the fact that she actually worries, loves, and cares about me is probably one of the best feelings I have."

He added,

Truthfully, as much as I’d like to be honest with her and tell her how I’m how I’m really feeling, I also do want to respect Kourtney and her feelings. Maybe down the line, but right now, my biggest thing is just being respectful of everybody.

Cat's out of the Instagram bag now, Scott! In fact, both he and Richie are happily posting pictures together all of the time. Kourtney's also made it Instagram official with Bendjima. Now that Jenner seems to have patched things up with Disick, the family drama seems to have calmed down for the time being.

Plus, everyone seems to agree it's important to keep the peace for Kourtney and Scott as they continue to navigate co-parenting their kids. If that means jumping out of an airplane sometimes, so be it.

