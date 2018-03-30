It's gettin' hottttttt in here, y'all. Kourtney Kardashian just posted a new photo with her beau and... you may need to sit down for this. Kourtney Kardashian's shirtless photo with Younes Bendjima is so hot, it'll fog up your screen.

Kardashian posted the photo to Instagram on Friday, March 30. The pic shows Kardashian straddling Bendjima on the bathroom floor, wearing a Calvin Klein bra and underwear and a pair of jeans. Bendjima is also shirtless, wearing just underwear and jeans as well. They're both facing the camera as Kardashian takes the mirror selfie. The caption reads, "#mycalvins #ad @calvinklein." Nice and simple... because with a post like this, you don't need much else. Look at all those abs! Those strong brows! The smizes! I can't handle it all. Someone get me a bottle of water... and a pair of Calvin Klein underwear.

While we've seen pictures of the couple together, this is probably the most PDA we've gotten from Kardashian and Bendjima on social media. The last time Kardashian posted a photo with Bendjima on Instagram was Dec. 17, 2017 – a full three months before the Calvin Klein pic – and it was just a mirror selfie with some colorful lights surrounding them. Bendjima last posted a photo with Kardashian right after Halloween, so now we're going back almost six months! Needless to say, I'm happy to have these two back in my Insta feed.

The photo comes as Kardashian and Bendjima spend time together road-tripping to several California spots. The pair has been documenting it all on social media in their respective Instagram stories. In one, Kardashian showed off a breakfast spread with tea and fruit overlooking a city. The caption read, "breakfast in bed."

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

