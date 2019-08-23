If you haven't turned on the TV, your computer, or any social media app, you might have missed that Taylor Swift just dropped her latest album, Lover. The record debuted on Friday, Aug. 23, after Swift revealed her latest evolution earlier this summer as the holographic, rainbow-colored butterfly she is today. After slithering around the globe as a fiery snake for her Reputation tour, Swift is now emerging a glowing, brighter, even more bubble-gummy version of herself. Not too surprisingly, people are wondering about Scooter Braun's reaction to Taylor Swift's Lover album after all the drama they've been through.

If you missed it, Braun recently acquired Swift's music catalog along with her former label, Big Machine Records. When Swift found out, she posted a lengthy message on her Tumblr account accusing him of bullying her and calling the acquisition her "worst nightmare." Braun never officially responded to Swift's letter, but he did share a statement about purchasing Big Machine Records from its former head, Scott Borchetta.

"[The deal is] the first move of many in building an ecosystem that allows artists to go after their dreams," he said. "Scott runs an incredible company, and we're trying to build an artist-first environment and—in a climate with a lot of players—get the leverage we need to help our creators go after their dreams."

But Swift didn't let go of the situation so easily. In fact, CBS Sunday Morning shared a clip on Thursday, Aug. 22, a day before Lover released, that revealed Swift would be re-recording her first five albums beginning in 2020. That way, she will own her work. Also on Thursday, Swift expanded on that news during her Good Morning America performance and interview. Swift said, "My contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums one through five all over again ... It's next year. It's right around the corner. I'm going to be busy. I'm really excited." Swift's full-length CBS Sunday Morning interview will air on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Braun's response to Swift's latest triumph was all about support, though. Just a few hours after Lover was released on Aug. 23, Braun wrote in a tweet, "Regardless of what has been said the truth is you don’t make big bets unless you are a believer and always have been. Brilliant album with #Lover. Congrats @taylorswift13. Supporting was always the healthier option #brilliantalbum#brilliantcampaign congrats."

Swift fans weren't so quick to let Braun take the high road. Tons of fans commented on his tweet saying things like, "Stay away from her," and "Give Taylor her masters back if you support her so much, it's the healthier option." Other fans, though, supported Braun, saying, "Scooter being a bigger person as always," and, "Swifties in the comments being petty while Scooter is literally promoting Taylor's album. Smh go find something better to do y'all, like actually go enjoy her music."

So, that's where we're at. Only time will tell on whether this feud will end any time soon, but I can confidently say I'm excited to hear new versions of Taylor Swift classics.