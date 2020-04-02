Of course, even Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' relationship red flag had to be freaking adorable. During her interview for the May issue of Cosmopolitan, Hyland revealed one eyebrow-raising detail about her bond with her husband-to-be: After nearly three years together, they've never had a "major blowout" fight. Seriously — their only "flaw" is that they seem to get along too well.

The fact that they've been able to avoid any big argument could be due to the fact that Adams is apparently an excellent communicator. “This is the first time I’ve been in a relationship where I’m like, How am I the child in the relationship? I’ve always been the adult,” she said. “So it’s mostly me having to work on my sh*t.” Hyland told Cosmo her temper is often triggered by a medication she takes; one of its side effects is mood swings. She explained, “I have to take a step back and be like, Is this actually upsetting you? Or is this, like, the medication?”

While it might seem sweet and peaceful that they've never fought, it can actually be healthy to clash once in awhile — if you do it in a constructive way. If you and your partner don't ever fight, you might be pushing real issues under the rug for the sake of avoiding conflict.

Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"The emotions associated with the disagreements are still present," Joshua Klapow, Ph.D. clinical psychologist and co-host of The Kurre and Klapow Show, previously told Elite Daily. "The lack of resolution of problems or conflicts by avoiding [them], compromising constantly, and otherwise pushing them away or aside can lead to miscommunication in the relationship [and] misperceptions about the quality of the relationship."

Luckily, it sounds like Hyland and Adams don't have that problem. "There are some couples who rarely argue because they communicate their wants, needs, preferences, and opinions in a manner that is accepted and processed by each other," Klapow explained. "But those disagreements are genuinely resolved, or at least heard, and worked on. Couples who communicate honestly, authentically, and with an emphasis on sharing information and learning from each other vs. 'winning' or 'losing' will tend to argue less."

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Sounds like these two have a handle on the whole relationship thing.