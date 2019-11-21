After a long and intensity-filled Scorpio season, it's no wonder everyone welcomes Sagittarius season with open arms. Besides, that's what this astrological season is all about. And 2019's Sagittarius season will be the best for these zodiac signs: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. They're all overdue for an exciting adventure, TBH.

Sagittarius season will feel like a breath of fresh air compared to Scorpio season, in more ways than one. This mutable fire sign is governed by Jupiter, which is why it's so enthusiastic and sparklingly optimistic. 'Tis the season to be jolly, after all.

Ruled by happy-go-lucky Jupiter — planet of expansion, opportunity, education, and higher learning — the essence of worldly Sagittarius revolves around self-discovery. Bold, risk-taking, and a natural optimist at heart, Sagittarius is here to instill hope and faith as you venture into unknown territory. Ultimately, and contrary to the energy of Scorpio, there's no time to waste during season of the archer.

Remember, though, Jupiter knows no limits, which can also be detrimental if you decide to overindulge. Nevertheless, don't be afraid to point your arrow toward the sky and the infinite possibilities.

Aries: You're Taking The Necessary Risks At Hand

Once the sun enters worldly Sagittarius and your exotic ninth house of expansion, you'll be greeted with a sweet burst of enthusiasm. Seriously, when was the last time you took a vacation? While you're way overdue, this area of your chart has everything to do with adventure, education, faith, and long-distance journeys.

On Nov. 24, sultry Venus will meet with lucky Jupiter via this area of your chart, and this dazzling combination of celestial energies will likely come with a prosperous new beginning, especially after the new moon on Nov. 26.

BTW, Venus enters Capricorn and your ambitious career sector on Nov. 25, so don't be afraid to ask for that promotion. Jupiter enters this area of your chart on Dec. 2, which means you're about to get really lucky.

SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images

Leo: You're Clinking Glasses And Basking In Self-Love

With the sun beaming its ever-burning rays through your expressive fifth house of love, creativity, romance, and children all throughout Sagittarius season, you'll be feeling yourself more than ever. This area of your chart belongs to you, which is why you typically thrive during Sagittarius season.

Sweet Venus will meet with Jupiter via this area of your chart on Nov. 24, and this could definitely come with some much-needed recognition. Falling for someone? Sagittarius season will be swirling with passion this year, so make sure to live life to the fullest. Feeling creative? The new moon in Sagittarius will light up this area of your chart and bring new beginnings in regard to your self-expression. Don't be afraid to be bold with your art, because the time is now.

Sagittarius: You're Celebrating Life And All Your Blessings

You're always looking for the next best thing. You can thank your insatiable FOMO for that. Although, I have to say, your birthday season is look pretty sweet this year, especially considering this season's astro-weather. New year, new you? Luscious Venus will meet with expansive Jupiter in your sign on Nov. 24, which will likely bring you a blossoming possibility from the heavens.

However, Venus has everything to do with beauty, so if you're itching for a sweet new hairdo or wardrobe, you're in luck, because Venus' main thrill in life is a makeover, so make sure to have fun with it. Otherwise, feel free to fall in love with yourself and your life, just because.