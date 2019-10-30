November 2019 Will Be The Best For These Zodiac Signs & They Know It

November is here, which means there are only two months left in the decade. Hard to believe, isn't it? My thoughts exactly, but there is always something to look forward to during this time of year. In particular, these zodiac signs will have the best November 2019 — Cancer, Scorpio, and Sagittarius — so they have even more to look forward to during this holiday-filled time.

Sultry Venus enters Sagittarius on Nov. 1, which adds a little more spontaneity to your relationships and values. The goddess of love will make another cameo during the full moon in Taurus on Nov. 12, before Mars enters smoldering Scorpio on Nov. 19.

Good news: Mercury the messenger stations direct on Nov. 20, before the sun makes its official shift into adventurous Sagittarius on Nov. 22. Lucky Jupiter, Sagittarius' audacious planetary ruler, wraps up in its home sign this month before its highly anticipated entrance into serious Capricorn, so make sure to fully indulge in your blessings.

Then there's Lady Venus, who enters Capricorn on Nov. 25, shifting relationship perspectives once again, before the new moon in Sagittarius on Nov. 26. And Elusive Neptune, planet of dreams and illusions, stations direct on Nov. 27.

Like I said, there's a lot for everyone to look forward to, but here's what's in store for Cancer, Scorpio, and Sagittarius, specifically, this month:

Cancer: You're Thriving Personally And Professionally

With the sun and Mercury Rx transiting through Scorpio via your expressive fifth house of fame, love, creativity, and children for a majority of the month, you'll be in the mood to celebrate. Although, things are bound to start looking up in the workplace, especially once the sun and Venus enters your orderly sixth house of daily responsibilities and due diligence.

Go ahead and mark your calendars, because Venus and Jupiter will meet in Sagittarius one more time, before officially entering serious Capricorn. Needless to say, Jupiter never leaves a zodiac sign without spreading cheer, and with Venus in the mix, a sweet treat is inevitable. This sweet conjunction will affect your day-to-day environment and health sector, so keep your heart open and welcome the infinite possibilities. Don't forget to make a wish, Cancer.

Scorpio: You're Being Rewarded For Your Hard Work

With both the sun and Venus shaking up your second house of money, possessions, and self-worth this month, you'll likely be in the mood to spend some cash. Also, on Nov. 24, Venus and Jupiter will meet via this area of your chart for the last time before entering Capricorn, so you could feel rather blessed in regard to your finances and self-worth.

Days prior, red-hot Mars, your sizzling co-ruler, enters your sign on Nov. 19, bringing a surge of energy. Then, Mercury will station direct in your sign on Nov. 20, which will likely feel like a major weight off your shoulders. Are you ready to slay November, Scorpio?

Sagittarius: You're Celebrating Another Trip Around The Sun

There are so many exciting things happening this month, starting with the sun and Venus sliding into your sign. This will energize and revitalize you, and with Venus' irresistible charms, you'll be as charismatic as ever. Love is always a possibility when the goddess of pleasure is around, and on Nov. 24, she and your ruling planet, Jupiter, will meet one last time in your sign.

If your birthday happens the week of Nov. 24, you'll be blessed with an abundant year ahead. Jupiter will officially say his goodbyes in December, but not to worry, Sagittarius. Your larger-than-life ruling planet will be shaking up your second house of money and self-esteem all throughout 2020. Looking to make some extra cash, and feel good while doing it? This upcoming Jupiter transit has your name on it.