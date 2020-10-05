If you're a fan of both magic and music festivals, you're in luck. The creators of the popular dance flick Work It are modernizing Alice in Wonderland. Sabrina Carpenter will star in the Netflix musical reimagining and the concept sounds like something straight out of Lewis Carroll's dreams.

The new take on the Carroll classic is being transformed into a modern-day musical by Alloy Entertainment, the production company behind Work It, as well as Carpenter's newly launched production company, At Last Productions. While Carpenter served as an executive producer on Work It (while simultaneously giving viewers major dance move envy), this will be her first project through her new company. Based on the initial reports about the film, it sounds like it's going to be a hit.

In case you don't remember much about the famous story written in 1865, it's a trippy tale about a young girl named Alice. Basically, she falls asleep on a riverbed, follows a white rabbit down a rabbit hole, and learns a lot of now-iconic quotes quotes like: "I'm late, I'm late! For a very important date! No time to say 'hello, goodbye,' I'm late, I'm late, I'm late." Along the way, she meets characters like the Mad Hatter and The Queen of Hearts, and learns that it's always time for tea and you should never drink unidentified bottles of liquid.

Disney

Carpenter announced her involvement in the new project with a post to Instagram on Oct. 5, sharing her excitement by saying "We're going to wonderland!"

As for how Carpenter is turning the twisted tale from the 1800s into a modern-day musical, is actually pretty genius. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be a contemporary take on the classic story as opposed to just a remake of the original (of which there have been plenty, like Tim Burton's popular 2010 remake).

While there aren't a ton of deets to share as of yet, the few known are very exciting. Not only did THR report this modern-day Netflix adaption be a full-on musical, but it's also reportedly based around a fictional musical festival called "Wonderland."

It's unclear whether Carpenter will star as Alice, a performer at the festival, or someone/something else either from Carroll's story or newly created, but since it's a musical — and since Carpenter has a phenomenal voice — it's looking like fans might get another Carpenter bop soon.