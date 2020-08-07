All The Songs On Netflix's 'Work It' Soundtrack Will Make You Want To Dance

Netflix's Work It tells the story of a high school senior who must win a dance competition to get accepted into the school of her dreams. But no competition can be won without some killer music. Between the dance routine jams and the general background bops throughout the film, all the songs in Netflix's Work It soundtrack will make you want to dance.

In any dance flick, the music plays a huge role. Just think of the epic recital routine in Step Up set to "Bout It" by Yung Joc featuring 3LW, or the timeless performance in Dirty Dancing backed by "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes. Work It is no different; each song in the film adds to the good vibes and makes each dance performance stand out in a big way.

The soundtrack features plenty of modern-day hits from stars like Dua Lipa and Normani, but it also has throwbacks like the 1989 hit "Get On Your Feet" by Gloria Estefan. There's even a song made specially for the film called "Let Me Move You" by Sabrina Carpenter, who also plays the lead of Quinn.

Check out the full list of songs below and clear out a spot in your living room to dance it out, because it'll be impossible to stay on your couch when you listen to these bangers.

Netflix

"Baby, Baby" by TROPKILLAZ

"Get On Your Feet" by Gloria Estefan

"Onset" By Jailu Hands feat. Mad Zach

"Do It Like This" by Daphne Willis

"Throw It" by YehMeZ & Wuki

"Mess" by Jordan Fisher

"Then There Were None" by Red Scare

"When I Get Going" by KALLICO

"Go Up" by Gizzle

"Feelin' It" by Danger Twins

"Rent" by Big Freedia

"Further Up (Na, Na, Na, Na, Na)" by Static & Ben El, Pitbull

"Motivation" by Normani

"Break My Heart" by Dua Lipa

"I Can't Wait" by Nu Shooz

"Have A Good Time" by Matthew Brian Bento & Zeeko

"Feel Good" by Daemon

"Wow" by Zara Larsson

"Treat Myself" by Meghan Trainor

"OOH La La" by Goldfrapp

"Lost Cause" by Hannah Georgas

"Thinkin Bout You" by Ciara

"Cool" by Dua Lipa

"Satisfied" by Galantis feat. Max

"Work It" by Yip Wong

"Pŭrl" by KAMAUU

"I Am The Best (Nae Ga Je Il Jal Na Ga)" by 2NE1

"Teach Me" by Joey Bada$$ feat. Kiesza

"I Believe In Miracles" by Cumulo Allstars

"Let Me Move You" by Sabrina Carpenter

Work It is now on Netflix.