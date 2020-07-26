Naya Rivera's ex husband is breaking his silence weeks after the Glee star's death in California's Lake Piru. On Friday, July 24, Ryan Dorsey took to Instagram to pen a touching tribute to the actress that reflected on their good times together co-parenting their son while looking towards the future. Ryan Dorsey's Instagram post about Naya Rivera's death also revealed they'd been together just one day before she was reported missing.

Dorsey, who was married to Rivera from 2014 to 2018, took to the social media platform on Friday to reflect on his ex-wife's passing and how he plans to keep her memory alive for their 4-year-old son, Josey. Officials recovered Rivera's body on July 13, a few days after she was reported missing on Lake Piru.

"This is so unfair... there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here," he wrote, revealing that the pair had spent the day together with their son just one day before the tragedy.

"I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for," he continued. "Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep."

Dorsey also addressed the outpouring of support he and Rivera's family had received following her death, writing "Thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you've sent our way. I'll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive...forget...don't hold grudges....if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything. There's peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know.... you never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about."

Dorsey wasn't the only one to pen a social media tribute to the late star over the weekend. On Saturday, July 25, Rivera's 25-year-old sister Nickayla took to Instagram to reflect on her relationship with her older sister.

"There are no words to describe my love for you," she wrote. "Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself."

"I’ve never known a life without you in it & still can’t imagine it," she continued. "My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I’ll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young.⁣ My shmaya, I’ll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life."

Dorsey and Nickayla Rivera's tributes are just the latest of countless honoring the late star, from Cory Monteith's mom to her fellow Glee co-stars.