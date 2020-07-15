As the world mourns the death of Naya Rivera, beautiful stories about her larger than life personality and amazing talent continue to flood social media. On Tuesday, July 14, the late Cory Monteith's mother wrote an emotional post in honor of Rivera and reflected on the positive impact the actress had on her son. Cory Monteith's mom's Instagram tribute to Naya Rivera is touching in so many ways.

Hours after Rivera's body was found in Lake Piru — where she had gone missing on July 8 after renting a boat with her 4-year-old son, Josey — Ann McGregor mustered up the strength to share her feelings on social media. The day Rivera's body was discovered also happened to be the seventh anniversary of Monteith's death from an accidental overdose.

"For the last 7 years the 13th of July has shattered our hearts beyond repair," McGregor began her heartfelt post. "There aren’t enough words to describe the pain we are feeling, we are truly heartbroken at the loss of @nayarivera."

McGregor went on to share how much Rivera meant to Monteith. "Naya, Cory loved you so so much," she continued. "He cherished your friendship more than you will ever know. From the laughs you shared, to the strength you gave him when he needed it the most. Cory truly adored you."

With a nod to Monteith and Rivera's time together on Glee, McGregor added: "He was in awe of your incredible talent, the way you gave everything you had to each performance; the slap in the auditorium was one of his favourite stories to share."

McGregor concluded her post with a message to all of those close to Rivera, including Josey, and a vow to never forget the impact Rivera left on this earth. "You once said Cory was like a member of your family; you will always be a part of ours," she concluded. "We’ll carry you in our hearts forever. We miss you. Friends reunited for eternity. We send all our love and strength to your beautiful boy, your family, friends and fans."