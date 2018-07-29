Rudy Giuliani is currently known for his role as one of President Donald Trump's lawyers. As of late, he's made his voice heard on plenty of cable news shows, but a tweet sent out by Giuliani's official Twitter account on the morning of Sunday, July 29 is what most people are talking about. The content of the tweet isn't controversial or even about a hotly-debated topic, but even so, it's caught the attention of Twitter users everywhere. With that, Rudy Giuliani's "You" tweet has quickly turned into a very popular meme.

The one-word tweet was sent from Giuliani's official Twitter account early on Sunday morning, and there was very little context about what it all meant. Now, I don't know if Giuliani intentionally sent the tweet himself, or if this is just another example why Twitter needs an "edit" button, but it was an odd tweet nonetheless. Twitter ran with it, and, naturally, the "You" tweet became the best content for a meme that meme creators could have ever asked for.

I mean, it's a word that so easily lends itself to pretty much any joke you want to make, and Twitter was not about to pass up this golden opportunity. Here is the tweet that started it all.

Song lyrics were the meme of choice for many who decided to get in on the fun.

There are plenty of song lyric memes to enjoy thanks to this gem of a tweet, but some other people decided to get a bit more creative with their meme creation.

Famous movie quotes were tapped for some prime meme material.

People really ran with the simple tweet. As of publication, Giuliani's "You" tweet had more than 9,000 replies and 2,500 retweets. And in even better news, as of publication, the tweet is still up and available for whatever meme strikes your fancy.

Of course, most of Giuliani's time is consumed with Trump's legal battles, which most recently includes the release of a 2016 recording of Trump and Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer. In a July 21 tweet, Trump denounced any claims of wrongdoing, and he called it "inconceivable that the government would break into a lawyer’s office..." which referred to the April 2018 raid of Cohen's office by the FBI.

The latest bombshell from the reported recordings includes apparent discussions of buying off a Playboy model, Karen McDougal, and her claim of an alleged affair with Trump in 2006 — a claim which Trump denies, per CNN.

Recently, Giuliani has taken to painting Cohen as a liar in response to the release of the recordings. In an interview on CNN's Cuomo Prime Time with Chris Cuomo on Thursday, July 26, Giuliani told Cuomo,

He has lied all his life… a person who is found to be an incredible liar, he’s got a tremendous motive to lie now… I don’t think anyone believes that.

The pair were discussing the claim from Cohen that Trump knew ahead of time about the infamous June 2016 Trump Tower meeting to get compromising information on Hillary Clinton from the Russians. Trump refuted that claim on Twitter on Friday, July 27. The president wrote,

".....I did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don jr. Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam..."

With how messy the details of the president's current legal battles can get, it's nice to take step back and enjoy the pleasure of a simply hilarious meme, because you know it's only a matter of time until fully constructed tweets serve to create more confusion once again.