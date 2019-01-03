The year 2019 is not looking so great for Ronnie Magro and Jen Harley. According to a new report from Us Weekly, the two had a fight on New Year’s Eve that seems like it was a huge blow to the already tumultuous relationship. In the report, a source close to the situation revealed that Ronnie Magro and Jen Harley have broken up again. Elite Daily reached out to Magro’s team for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

“Ronnie and Jen got into a fight on New Year’s Eve. They broke up before New Year’s Eve, got back together right before then and got in a big fight on Monday night,” the source told Us Weekly.

The insider source also reportedly revealed what many fans have suspected: that the relationship is reportedly always an uphill battle.

“They’re currently broken up. But it’s the same story every time: They are together, they fight, they break up and then get back together,” the source said. “They fight — a lot. They have a very volatile relationship. It’s either great or the total opposite.”

Magro and Harley have had their share of ups and downs, especially since welcoming their daughter Ariana in April 2018.

The couple broke up shortly after the birth of their baby. At the time, the couple was having some intense battles on social media, culminating in Magro saying some pretty awful things about Harley on Instagram.

“Note to self, can’t turn a natural born H*E, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter," he wrote at the time. "Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving.” Elite Daily reached out to Magro’s team at the time for comment, but did not hear back.

After the couple’s fury died down, they reconciled their relationship in the summer of 2018 and even headed to Puerto Rico together.

“They've been quiet about it but it's been about a month now," a source told E! News in August 2018. "They want peace and they want things to work out for the baby's sake." Elite Daily previously reached out for comment on the E! News report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

One thing adding to the couple’s turmoil was filming for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which E!’s source also addressed. “There was so much up and down with them, so much drama, and the cameras caught a lot of it,” the source said.

So, there was a lot going on behind the scenes for Magro and Harley. And even though they decided to reconcile for the sake of their daughter, not everything went according to plan, according to sources.

So, things reportedly started going downhill, and Magro and Harley posted to their Instagrams to say as much. According to Us Weekly, the couple shared equally cryptic messages just days before Christmas.

“When we think of ‘meant to be’ we automatically assume forever. But maybe it isn’t supposed to last forever,” Magro wrote on his Instagram. “Maybe it’s just someone who is in your life to teach you something. Maybe the forever is not the person, but what we gain from them.”

The same day, Harley wrote, “Some people are only compatible with an expired version of you.”

Well, it seems to me like both Magro and Harley knew things weren’t working out the way they hoped. Hopefully they can keep things civil for the baby’s sake!